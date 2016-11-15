Sluar Aims to Be the World's Greatest Travel Pants

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2016 --On November 2, 2016, Sluar launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for innovative new travel pants that aim to take the trouble out of carrying belongings while traveling. The pants are designed to allow the wearer to carry everything they'll need to get through the airport on their person, without having to carry an additional bag or struggling to find items when needed.



The pants include a number of specialized pockets to carry all of the wearer's important items, including their passport, glasses, mobile phone and charger, headphones, wallet, and more. There is even a signature detachable pocket for carrying valuables, making it easy to keep them close while going through airport security. All of the pockets in the pants zip closed to keep the items safe and secure.



The pants are made from comfortable stretch material so that the wearer can stay comfortable, even on long flights. The waistband is adjustable so that the wearer can achieve a secure fit without the need to wear a belt, which can often cause delays in security lines. The Sluar pants come in a range of waist sizes, each offering several inseam options to accommodate wearers of varying sizes.



The Sluar pants offer a number of different style options to allow the wearer to express their personal style, including original (available in three colors), khaki (two shades), military (three camo-styles) and sweatpant (two shades).



The Kickstarter campaign has a funding goal of £100,000, of which it must receive the full amount by the campaign's end on December 17, 2016 in order to receive the funding. The funds will go towards the last phases of testing on the prototypes of the pants, which have been largely successful so far, and to begin the first rounds of production and shipping of the pants to early backers of the project.



At the time of this release, the campaign has generated over £2,000. Sluar aims to begin shipping products to early backers in February 2017. Depending on their level of contribution, backers will receive anywhere from one to ten pairs of travel pants at a significant discount from the expected retail price of £130. There is also an option for an exclusive, limited edition pair of the pants available for a contribution of 8,000.