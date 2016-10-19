SM Health Kitchen Launch Silicone Cutting Board Give Away

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2016 --SM Health Kitchen, who has gained a reputation for selling quality kitchen utensils has today announced they are launching a giveaway of one of the best-selling silicone cutting boards on Amazon. In total ten silicone cutting boards will be given away.



The silicone cutting boards give away is part of a celebration due to its success on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/SM-Silicone-Cutting-Board-Dishwasher/dp/B00XU6NDSM). Since being launched on the popular shopping platform, the Silicone cutting board, which is Flexible, Durable, Dishwasher Safe, and Nonslip for Chopping has gained more than three hundred and ninety positive reviews.



A spokesman for SM Health Kitchen said: "We have ten silicone cutting boards to give away that would make a perfect gift for Christmas. This is a once in a lifetime offer and our way of thanking our customers for making our kitchen product such a hit on Amazon."



Shopping boards have come a long way since they were introduced thanks to the SM Health Kitchen. Not only have they become more stylish and are now made with better material to allow them to stand the test of time, the material now being used makes them healthier. Health experts have revealed that traditional wooden and even glass shopping boards will hold bacteria, making them a possible health risk. By using a silicone shopping board, it allows a person to know they are shopping and cooking food without risk.



"Our silicone cutting board is made out of quality material and provides people with a safe environment to chop food. It comes with a non-slip back that increases safety when in use," said a spokesman for SM Health Kitchen.



The silicone chopping board is easy to clean and is dishwasher safe. The beauty of the product is it can be sanitized by using a microwave oven. A spokesman for the company explain by putting the chopping board in the microwave for just one minute, it will be sanitized.



To learn more about the give-away and to take part, please visit http://tinyurl.com/js9339k



About SM Health Kitchen

SM Health Kitchen is a popular supplier of kitchen utensils. They have become one of the most recommended suppliers of products that are used in the kitchen.



Media Contact:

Support@smhealthkitchen.com

http://facebook.com/smhealthkitchen