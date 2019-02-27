Smabo Cooker Ready to Attend the Hotelex Shanghai 2019

Dongguan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --Guangdong Qinxin Technology Co., Ltd is going to attend the 28th Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Food Service Expo from April 1st to April 4th. The Hotelex Shanghai 2019 is organized by UBM Asia at Shanghai New International Expo Centre(SNIEC). This world-class international trade fair in China will cover the entire hospitality and catering industry, offering a platform for promoting cooperation and communication and building trade relationships.



Smabo Cooker is an innovative high-tech company which has more than 15 years of experience in developing and manufacturing top-quality and highly-efficient induction cooking equipment. Their continuous efforts for providing restaurant chain enterprises with the most innovative induction cooktops and custom induction solutions has led them to enjoy a high reputation both among Chinese and international partners in the industry.



The products of Smabo include but are not limited to induction cooktops, induction steamer, induction fryer, pasta cooker, and induction soup cooker, as well as custom kitchen solutions. All of their products are not only technologically advanced but are also extremely energy efficient. With strong R&D team and advanced modern production equipment, Smabo Cooker has improved the level of manufacturing technology and production efficiency, providing their partners with top-quality product and timely delivery. Furthermore, the company has achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, CE, ETL and CB Certification for Food Contact Product.



A series of partners have joined forces with Smabo Cooker to help streamline everyday kitchen activities, by thus achieve higher productivity and standardization of cooking, and obtain a new profit growth. These partners include Panda Express Restaurant, PKR Equipment, Kung Fu Express, XiBei Restaurant, New Oriental Cooking School, PT. Pratama company and so on. The innovative design of the products is highly praised by their partners, most of which have appreciated the high quality of their professional service and become loyal customers. All these partners wanting to establish long-term business cooperation with Smabo Cooker can prove that the reliable quality of their products is guaranteed by rigorous check.



Smabo Cooker has worked hard to become the best induction cooking equipment supplier since its establishment and to ensure that all their induction ranges can meet customers' needs and expectations. To achieve this goal, they constantly invest funds and efforts to launch new selective products and to participate in large-scale exhibitions. The upcoming Hotelex Shanghai 2019 is indeed one of the most critical events in the industry. The exhibition can function as a highly-effective hub for communication, while at the same time encouraging cooperation and generating breakthroughs at a fast pace. Smabo Cooker looks forward to cooperative relations with new potential partners by thus creating further development in the industry. Smabo is excited and dedicated to providing more competitive and innovative products. The forthcoming fair is extremely vital to wring something new out of the swirl of ideas that Smabo Cooker and its partners and new customers can produce together.



About Smabo Cooker

Smabo Cooker, one of the most professional induction cooking equipment manufacturer, has been providing high-quality induction cooker and custom kitchen services since 2003. With a focus on manufacturing innovative products, the company is known nationwide for raising the standards in efficiency and design.



More info:

Smabo Cooker: https://www.qxcooker.com/

The Hotelex Shanghai 2019: https://en.hotelex.cn/shanghai-exhibition/

Smabo Cooker - Booth No. W1F15

Time: 1st–4th April 2019

Address: Shanghai New International Expo Centre(SNIEC), Shanghai, China

(2345 Long Yang Road, Pudong Area, Shanghai, 201204, China)