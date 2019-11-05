Smacircle S1 Launch on Amazon U.S During LA Auto Show 2019

Carson, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2019 --After establishing a strategic partnership with Wham-O, Smacircle LMT Ltd., a company founded on environmentally-friendly innovation, offering better solutions for the "LAST MILE" commuter, is set to exhibit at LA Auto Show, from November, 18th - December, 1st, at indoor booth South Atrium ST-8, showcasing its new camouflage appearance on-site and prepare limited quantity discount deal on Amazon U.S. The Smacircle S1 will officially launch on the U.S website (smacircle.com) and also on Amazon U.S.



Made with a carbon fiber frame and powered by an innovative wheel hub motor system, the Smacircle S1 provides power and efficiency for the daily commute, and the compact design makes it easy to fold in seconds and put right in a backpack. With its outstanding design, the Smacircle S1 was named an Honoree for a CES 2018 Innovation Award in the Tech For A Better World product category.



LA Auto Show Attendees will be able to check out the Smacircle S1 and even experience it with a test drive. The on-site purchase will also be available during LA Auto Show from November 22 - December 1, 2019, at a special LA Auto Show rate. To celebrate the Smacircle S1 launch on Amazon U.S, Smacircle is offering limited time offer deals on a select number of bikes.



About Smacircle

Smacircle is changing how people commute by offering more possibilities to the "last-mile" transportation solution. We're not just transportation, we're a lifestyle brand.

