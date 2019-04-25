Billoomi Fashion: The Answer to Clothing Manufacturing Requirements for Overseas Brands

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2019 --Billoomi Fashion is one of the most coveted names when it comes to custom clothing manufacturing for overseas brands. Since its inception in 2005, the fashion house has come a long way, such that today it boasts of being associated as manufacturing partner with some of the biggest international clothing labels in the world of fashion.



What started off as a passionate fashion designing initiative, is now an end-to-end service provider specializing in private label clothing manufacturing and exports.



Billoomi is a rightful member of the Apparel Export Promotion Council of India. It is an EOU i.e. an Export Oriented Unit, serving export orders only. They're also an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and a SEDEX audited manufacturing unit.



The company's USPs are the longstanding experience in the field, their ability to offer competitive pricing and high level of quality assurance. More importantly, Billoomi Fashion is a full service clothing manufacturer and they offer all what one essentially needs to get the collection ready such as pattern making and grading, fabric sourcing, fabric printing, fabric dyeing, custom label xand tag, cutting and sewing, sequins and bead works, quality control etc. In true sense the company offers one-stop solutions to their clients



Due to these reasons and more, Billoomi Fashion today has become one of the most reliable names among international clothing labels that are looking to outsource their garment manufacturing to India. Majority of the company's clients hail from the USA, Australia, UAE, UK, and a few European countries such as Spain, Denmark and Germany.



Readymade, knitted or woven – Billoomi Fashion makes clothes for all – men, women and kids. All one requires to provide the custom design and specification to Billoomi Fashion and rest assured Billoomi Fashion turns the given design into reality precisely matching the given details. The company is based out of Noida (Delhi NCR). It has an expansive unit, equipped to efficiently serve large volume orders. It boasts of all modern day technologies and techniques to provide end-to-end manufacturing of a wide array of garments, whatever the requirement may be.



However, what's more special about Billoomi is that despite being one of the most significantly emerging garment manufacturers in India, it does not only restrict itself to bulk requirements. Yes, even if one has a small start-up clothing line and thus not looking to place a bulk order, one can approach Billoomi Fashion for their requirement. This does set them apart in ways. It's proud of working as a small batch clothing manufacturer too. The company has probably the lowest minimums in the industry that too at the most reasonable price.



This has actually resulted in Billoomi Fashion helping many overseas clothing start-ups and small businesses to really get the ball rolling. With the best ethical work practices in place, Billoomi is already set for leaving a legacy behind and is only reaching higher prospects of growth each year.



To know about the company, explore www.billoomifashion.com