Small Business Aims to Revolutionize the Landscape of Aerial Photography

California, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2014 --Offshore Aviation has launched a campaign for safer and more effective ways of aerial photography through training and development strategies.



Offshore Aviation is working with state and federal officials so that aerial photographers can operate effectively and legally. Offshore Aviation is also paving the way for future use of UAV photography by developing a Federal Aviation Administration approved training plan for the use of all aerial remote controlled aerial camera platforms.



Funding for the project will help Offshore Aviation to continue working with government agencies, developing guidelines for safe and effective aerial operations and help develop the Vulcan/Cannon 5D Mark III camera platform, which will revolutionize unmanned aerial photography.



Led by Robert Hicks, a veteran of Iraqi freedom who served the country as an F-16 fighter pilot, Offshore Aviation has become one of the fastest growing providers of digital aerial media in the Mid-Atlantic.



“We are determined to become a leader in aerial media production and unmanned aerial system training, sales and service,” Hicks said.



Offshore Aviation is so confident in their work that they have challenged The Walt Disney Company in a race to be the first one to develop and fly the “Vulcan Raven Octocopter” UAV in the United States.



Contributions to the campaign will help to ensure the safe and effective use of aerial photography for future generations and sponsors can select a perk upon completion of their donation; some of which include a free ride in a photo aircraft.



Offshore Aviation’s campaign can be found here http://igg.me/at/offshorepix. For more information contact CEO Robert Hicks at Robert@offshorepix.com.



About Offshore Pix

Located in the heart of Maryland, and founded by veterans of the military and motion picture industry, we produce affordable digital media on the land, in the air, and at sea while modernizing today’s aerial photography.