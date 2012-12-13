Small Cap Corner Begins Coverage on PLSB

Shelbyville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2012 --SmallCapCorner.com announced today that coverage of The Pulse Beverage Coporation has been initiated.



Pulse Beverage Corporation (OTCQB: PLSB) was formed to develop and market into niche segments of the beverage industry. To-date, it has begun marketing non-alcoholic water-based drinks that are not only refreshing but also healthy for consumers.



The Company is introducing its Pulse® brand of functional water-based beverages in three separate categories through a nationwide sales network. Efforts are already well underway in developing access to numerous buyers who supply thousands of retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores and mass merchants across the nation.



Pulse is uniquely positioned to launch this product given its knowledge and history in nutrition, and its experience in manufacturing and distribution. Pulse’s line of functional beverages address key nutritional needs of people of all ages but specifically for people 30+ who want to feel 30+ for the rest of their lives. Pulse’s entry into this market segment taps the Company's extensive experience in nutritional solutions, particularly its expertise in formulating non-water soluble ingredients into a water-based solution and developing specialized containers to assure stability and shelf-life.



Pulse® beverages contain functional ingredients, including certain vitamins and anti-oxidants such as Vitamins C, D, E, B6, and B12, Folic Acid, Calcium, Magnesium, lycopene, selenium, soluble fiber, green tea catechins and soy isoflavones. It is accepted in the health industry that these vitamins are nutritional andaid in promoting health. Pulse® NutriPurposed™ beverages are unique in that they were developed under license with a major healthcare company to be scientifically effective per the recommended servings and contain ingredients that are widely considered to support adult health.