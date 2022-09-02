Silver City, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2022 --Solar Biz, one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies, has several different small off-grid solar systems for property owners who don't want or need to be tied to the electrical grid but also do not need a lot of power. When clients call Solar Biz, they can help clients to figure out the right size for their small off-grid solar system. Whether property owners want a small system for their backyard shed or they have a small cabin where an off-grid system is the only way to get power, they can work with clients to get exactly what they need.



There is a lot of talk about grid-tied systems and adding solar panels to homes. This is fine for most homes that are in neighborhoods and want the ability to be green but still have the benefit of the grid for backup. However, there are plenty of people with property that isn't tied to the electrical grid, and many of those properties are so far from the electrical grid that it would be prohibitively expensive to connect to the electrical grid.



Whether it would be too costly, or property owners would prefer to not be reliant on the electrical grid, choosing a small off-grid solar system can get clients started on a self-sustaining electrical system. These systems can help power electrical fences if they have livestock, the well pump for fresh water, as well as electrical lights, a refrigerator, and other electrical devices.



The small off-grid solar systems that Solar Biz have are all pre-wired together and ready to be wired into a battery bank and to feed into a building electrical system. Some of these small off-grid solar systems can also be wired into a generator that they may have that runs off propane or another fuel.



These systems are designed to make the property self-sufficient so that if a grid blackout happens, the property will still have power. From inverters to charge controllers and all the other needed pieces, the team at Solar Biz can help clients put together their complete off-grid setup. Solar Biz can help clients add up all the items that they need electricity for and then determine what the minimum size of a system should be to keep up with the property demands.



Whatever solar setup clients have or are thinking of installing, the team at Solar Biz can help to get the most out of it. They can give important information about their small off-grid solar systems and other renewable energy equipment for clients all over.



About Solar Biz

Solar Biz is one of the oldest and most experienced renewable energy equipment companies in the country. They help educate people on the benefits of renewable energy so they can be informed consumers. To learn more, visit their website at www.thesolarbiz.com.