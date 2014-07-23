Small Start Investing Gives Investors High Returns While Looking out for the Little Guy

Poughkeepsie, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2014 --In an economy halted by the banking system’s red tape Small Start Investing shines a light on investing, micro capitalization style. Acting as a bridge between investors and entrepreneurs, the no fuss online platform is the place to show off and find short-term investment opportunities. Opportunities with a great potential for ROI. Fueling ambition, SmallStartInvesting.com is described as a “virtual ecosystem of funders and creators” who are poised to “bring entrepreneurial visions to life”.



Lennox Chase owner of Small Start Investing said,“All too often entrepreneurs and small business owners need a small influx of capital to move toward their goals. They need cash to fund inventory or secure facilities, etc. Sometimes the capital could be the make or break moment in a company’s future. That’s where we come in. We’re an online resource where investors can find opportunities to make a difference in the life of a diligent entrepreneur. Both with expertise and with funding.”



With limitless possibilities and a monthly fee of between $40 and $55 Small Start Investing members can tap a wellspring of opportunities. Offering a bevy of investors who wish to make short-term investments between $500 and $20k the site gives small business owners options. Finally, someone to look out for the “little guy.”



Via online elevator pitches small businesses can submit their ideas. Investors then review active pitches, reach out personally to the business owner and discuss loan terms personally. They also have the option to form partnerships or joint ventures. Negotiations take place, contracts are signed and the small business or startup moves forward. Now, there’s no need for a bank. It’s just that simple.



Chris, a Small Start investor in Los Angeles, CA agrees. He says, “I was new to investing, and even though I had some money to invest, I didn’t have a lot of connections to start with. I knew a lot about IT and felt like I’d be able to offer both money and advice for the right startup. After joining SmallStart and reviewing options for awhile, I found an excellent opportunity and was able to pool my resources with another investor who was really experienced. I’m really excited about the startup we’ve supported.”



Small Start Investing is an online platform that offers a connection between investors and the entrepreneurs who need an influx of capital to bring projects to fruition. The site specializes in bringing visibility to projects in need of micro capital loans between $500 and $20k.



www.SmallStartInvesting.com



