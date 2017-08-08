Bangalore, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2017 --Changing the game with 138 square feet of space, comfort food, and a dream, Smally's Resto Cafe has upped the ante on doable. Started just three short years ago with one location on Assaye Road in Bangalore, the cafe is now five strong thanks to Nikhil Hegde. The founder and CEO of 2015's smallest restaurant in India, according to the Limca Book of Records, Hegde has is the king of tiny. With his eye on the prize - to take the already iconically small cafes nationwide - the one-time event planner from Dubai has found a niche. Give 'em good food they can't resist and a small spot to eat it in. With that comes satisfaction and conversation with a fellow Smally's fan they never knew they'd ever know.



Barely 30, Nikhil Hegde, CEO of Smally's Resto Cafe said of the enormous draw of his restaurants in India, "All of the awards locally and internationally have been humbling. Chef John Paul brought his 20-years of experience to our first 63 square foot kitchen and helped me create a menu of real food that's fresh and forward-thinking. We've never let our small kitchens intimidate the flavors we bring to every single dish we make. That's how the smallest restaurant in India turned into a chain virtually overnight. We have plans for further expansion and we couldn't be more thrilled."



With five locations in and around Bengaluru, Karnataka, the little restaurant that could is busy redefining a generation of foodies. Locations include a Smally's Resto Cafe on Newbel Road, Castle Street, and Church Street. Restaurants are also at Kammanahalli, Koramangala, and Ulsoor. Smally's Resto Cafe is slated for expansion to cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Calcutta in the near future thanks to investment partners ready to take new ground.



Already a regular in India's newspapers, the press loves dishes like the Lord of the Wings or the epic Trucker Burger. With everything from Pups to Disco Chicken, it's no wonder that Smally's Resto Cafe walked away in 2016 with the World on a Plate Award from Masterchef Australia. The award was given to them by world-famous chefs, Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.



For more information visit http://www.SmallysRestoCafe.com. To have a look at all of their locations visit http://smallysrestocafe.com/locate-us.



About Smally's Resto Cafe

Smally's Resto Cafe is located in Bangalore and was recognized in 2015 as the smallest restaurant in India.



Original Location Information:

5.1 Skywalk

Assaye Road

Ulsoor, Bangalore



Contact:

Nikhil Hegde

CEO, Smally's Resto Cafe

Info@SmallysRestoCafe.com

988.070.2470



Website:

http://www.SmallysRestoCafe.com



Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/smallysrestocafe