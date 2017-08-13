Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2017 --With minimal cost, one customized medical IR sensor, and pinpointed pain in ten seconds, Smart Arthritis offers a game changer. Enter, the Smart Arthritis medical device solution for iOS and Android. Created to give NSAIDs manufacturers an edge, should they choose to acquire the pool of patents, for a reasonable price per device the technology sells customer loyalty. Meant for tandem use with NSAIDs pills and topical treatments, the technology targets one billion arthritis sufferers worldwide who want things facilitated with a smartphone. They just point their device at their knee before feeling pain, and the app tells the user exactly where inflammation has begun. Just point, shoot, personalize, and administer the bundled NSAIDs treatment before the pain begins. Welcome to proactive knee arthritis treatment for the digital age. Welcome, one NSAIDs manufacturer ready to pay $17.5 million for the pool of patents acquisition.



With non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), branded and non-branded being the most used remedy for arthritis, the ante has to be upped for brands to stay in the running. A remedy personified, the Smart Arthritis app gives a customer base a reason to come back for more. With myriad treatments available, the smart technology is on point, literally. Using a single sensor to pinpoint what will soon be pain without some intervention, the app is the only technology of its kind. It's also the cheapest way to get a personalized treatment. A proactive tool for the daily management of arthritic pain, the app registers increased temperatures on the skin via a telltale "red spot." Slated for the $100 billion industry still on the rise, the Smart Arthritis app a buzz storm of personalization. The predictive technology even allows users to monitor their progress. The app's diary allows them to optimize their personal treatment plan, exerciFse, and diet. They can even share their progress with others.



Dmitry Golovachev, Director of Smart Thermograph PTE LTD (SMA®T Arthritis brand), said of the technology, "Our Smart arthritis app detects temperature increases so it can objectively predict pain variations and knee joint damage. We think of this as a tool similar to the number one tool for the management of diabetes, the glucometer. This is a similar strategy for a what we think is the best knee arthritis treatment in the marketplace. Especially when you can bundle the technology right along with the product to make it top shelf and influence customers in the best way possible."



For interested parties, the IP includes umbrella patents, trademarks, software source code, and registered domain names. Also, the application source codes, website, manufacturing documentation and a contract with the OEM manufacturer are provided. Patents are held in the USA, EU, China, Japan, Korea, Israel, and Russia.



Golovachev adds, "It's proven (1) that 80% of NSAIDs purchase decisions are driven by brand strength only. New treatments are unlikely to be developed shortly. Moreover, there are many different brands of NSAIDs, but all of them have very similar efficiency. So, how do manufacturers get the attention of the consumer? They simply have to move with digitized personalization. A customized medical IR sensor with mass manufacturing capabilities is optimum."



For more information visit http://www.smart-arthritis.com.



About Smart Thermograph PTE LTD

Smart Thermograph PTE LTD is the developer of the Smart Arthritis solution. The company has built an accessible technology that offers solutions for improved mobility, individual treatment plans, medication, diets, and physical activities for those suffering from arthritis.



Notation (1) - https://www.chpa.org/connav.aspx - CONSUMER NAVIGATION AND SELECTION BEHAVIORS FOR OTC PRODUCTS IN A RETAIL SETTING: "When asked if the brand name facilitates finding the product they need at the shelf, 87% of consumers state that it does."



Contact:

Dmitry Golovachev, MBA

Director, Smart Thermograph PTE LTD

info@smart-arthritis.com

510-400-7645



Website:

http://www.smart-arthritis.com



Social Media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwTjsz5R3CA