Smart Cities Market - Global Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2014 --Increasing urban population along with industrialization has positively impacted the smart cities market, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Integrated citywide solutions in order to address a range of issues such as public safety, street lighting, energy, water management and urban mobility are expected to be implemented within the forecast period. Growing range of suppliers and improved local economies are expected to favor the emerging needs for the market. Lack of investments in legacy systems, political and socio-economic factors could pose a challenge to market growth. Increasing need for electronic waste management due to proliferation of electronic components is a considerable opportunity for companies operating in the market.



Access full research report on Global Smart Cities Market

http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-cities-market



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- Smart security is expected to account for majority of the overall market share and remain the dominant segment up to 2020. This is mainly attributed to reduced third party misuse by imposition of high security requirements. Smart transportation is expected to minimize the economic burden of regulatory bodies by reducing fuel consumption and traveling delays.



- North America is expected to continue being the largest regional market over the next six years. Expanding transportation sector, improvements in water infrastructure and increasing smart grid investments have spurred regional growth. Government regulations towards reducing carbon footprint by use of renewable resources are expected to drive the regional market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth, mainly due to high residential development demand in China and India.



- Key companies operating in the market include IBM, Alcatel-Lucent, Accenture, ABB, Cisco, Cubic, Honeywell and Oracle. Manufacturers in Asia Pacific have been focusing on investments in R&D activities in order to ensuring global presence and strengthen their distribution network.



More information on Smart Cities Market

http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-cities-market



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global smart cities market on the basis of application and region:



Smart Cities Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020):



- Smart Energy Management

- Smart Security

- Smart Transportation

- Industrial Automation

- Smart Healthcare

- Smart Buildings

- Smart Homes

- Others



Smart Cities Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020):



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.grandviewresearch.com/