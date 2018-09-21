Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --A new market study, titled "Global Smart Cities Market – Estimation & Forecast, 2014-2023", has been featured on CrystalMarketResearch.



Global Smart Cities Market: Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Global Smart Cities Market was worth USD 215.81 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1408.17 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.17% during the forecast period. Various cities are quickly embracing advanced information and communication technologies (ICT), for example, Internet-of-Technology (IoT), big data analytics, and big data analytics. These have been major empowering agents of consistent network and digitization crosswise over organizations, establishing the framework of smart cities. Driven by a wide range of lucrative patterns, the smart cities market is anticipated to ascend at a great CAGR of 14.0% from 2014 to 2019 and the market valuation is foreseen to create at a significant rate in the upcoming years.



Global Smart Cities Market: Competitive Insights

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Smart Cities market.



The leading players in the market are Microsoft, Toshiba, Oracle India Private Limited, Cisco Systems, IBM, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Smart Cities market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Inquire for sample copy at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/IC01476



The Global Smart Cities Market: is segmented as follows-

By Application

Smart industrial automation

Smart healthcare

Smart homes

Smart buildings

Smart energy management

Smart security

Smart transportation

Others (smart education, smart water management, so on)



Global Smart Cities Market: Regional Analysis

North America is the leading regional market for smart cities and is foreseen to dominate throughout the forecast period. The development of the regional market is attributable to the increasing focus of governments in developed countries to curtail the emission of greenhouses gases. The governments in many countries of North America are encouraging the implementation of renewable power for fulfilling the burgeoning requirements of the people. The rising popularity of smart industrial automation in a wide range of manufacturing industries is foreseen to boost the market growth. Additionally, the growing prominence of cloud-based services and the introduction of reasonable sensors are the major factors driving the regional market.



By Region: North America: (U.S, Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World: (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates & Others)



Reports Enquiry at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/IC01476



Global Smart Cities Market: Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.



Major ToC of Global Smart Cities Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4. Smart Cities Market, By Application



Chapter 5. Smart Cities Market, By Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



List of Tables:

Table: Smart Cities Market, By Application ($Million), 2014-2023

Table: Smart Buildings Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023

Table: Smart Homes Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023

Table: Smart Healthcare Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023

Table: Smart Energy Management Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023

Table: Smart Industrial Automation Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023

Table: Smart Security Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023

Table: Smart Water Management Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023



List of Figures:

Figure: Smart Cities Market Share, By Application, 2014 & 2023

Figure: Smart Cities Market, By Region, 2014 & 2023 ($Million)

Figure: Dassault Systemes S.A.: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure: Dassault Systemes S.A.: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure: Dassault Systemes S.A.: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure: Cisco Systems Inc.: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure: Cisco Systems Inc.: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure: Cisco Systems Inc.: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016



…Read Full Table of Contents



(Early customers will receive 10% customization in this report.)



Avail Quality Discount at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/IC01476



About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contacts Us:

Judy | 304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

E-mail: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com | Tel: +1-888-213-4282