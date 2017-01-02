Smart City and Integrated Business City in India (With Case Study on an Upcoming Indian Smart City)

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2017 --Indian government's push for 100 smart cities is seeing India changing fast and enterprises can be part of this USD 7 Billion opportunity over five years, of which nearly USD 15 Million will be central government's contribution per city. Almost equal amount is to be matched by each state government, which doubles the opportunity to USD 14 Billion.



This report covers various aspects of smart city and Integrated business cities as applicable in India. It studies the smart cities in the world and how it could be applicable to Indian context.



A case study on an upcoming smart city in India is included along with the process to participate in India's Smart City Mission.



The report is based out of secondary research and includes inputs of senior government officials, private industry and domain experts as part of the primary research.



