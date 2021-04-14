Smart Cover Is Offering Appliance Insurance for Domestic Appliances

Hertfordshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2021 --Appliance insurance is also called an extended warranty, is a specialised type of domestic appliance insurance that delivers a payout if one of the appliances breaks down due to age, wear and tear or accidental damage. It covers the payouts for repair or replacement if the appliance is beyond repair. Most policies also cover call-out charges for repairmen, parts, and labour. Apart from protection, it will also offer access to a helpline that can connect you with trained engineers quickly.



Appliance insurance policies typically last 12 months, at which point they can be renewed. Also, there are policies that last longer.



Most appliance policies allow to add on more appliances and will even offer a discount on the premiums for every policy. Some will only allow insuring two or more appliances.



Smart Cover appliance insurance offers a different kind of protection from standard home insurance. Standard contents insurance policies only provide payouts if the appliance is damaged in an insured event, like a fire or natural disaster, and won't compensate if it simply stops working, either due to mechanical fault or wear and tear. That's what appliance insurance is for.



Here's what to look for when deciding between them. Hint: don't just look at the premium price.



Premiums: How much policy amount to be paid, usually spread over its 12-month term. It is also possible to get a discount if someone pays for the full policy upfront.



Maximum Item Cover: the maximum value of a single insured appliance. Look for a policy with a maximum cover that at least matches the value of the most expensive appliance.



Maximum Number of Claims: some policies will restrict the number of times can be claimed per year, usually to three or four. Others offer an unlimited number of claims.



Excess: the amount someone is expected to pay toward any claim. Sometimes insurers will offer £0 excesses on callouts but expect there is an amount to pay towards any repairs.



Claims Limit: the most an insurer will payout for a claim.



Kitchen appliance insurance policy will provide coverage for appliances in the kitchen. Pick and choose the appliances in the home that you'd like covered. Kitchen appliance insurance is available for every appliance that's important to the kitchen. This includes fridge/freezer, cooker, hob and hood, washing machine, dishwasher, oven, tumble dryer and washer dryer. Policy coverage becomes valid in the event of a mechanical breakdown, electrical breakdown or any accidental damage. "Accidental damage". Some insurers do not cover Accidental damage in their television insurance.



Television insurance: Whether we like it or not, the television is one of the most important appliances found in homes today. It gets more hours of active use per year than every other appliance in the average household.



Netflix, sports, films, Amazon Prime - most everything can be viewed on the television nowadays, making it a staple for living rooms across the nation.



With flexible insurance policies, choose what will be covered and include everything that's important for home and family without any stress or concern. Smart Cover provides flexible appliance insurance meaning cover all of the most important appliances found in your home, including those that are in your kitchen.



About Smart Cover

Smart Cover Insurance Services is a trading name of Smart Cover Direct, the brainchild of a group of experts whose collective experience totals over 20 years in the insurance sector. Our vision of offering innovative insurance services has driven our business.