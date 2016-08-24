Smart Crowdfunding - The Crowdfunding Marketing Agency Launches an Industry First by Offering Guaranteed Funding

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --Smart Crowdfunding, The Crowdfunding Marketing Agency, introduces their newest promotional service, the Smart Backer Package. This newest marketing option for crowdfunders is not only simple and affordable, but it is also an industry first. The Smart Backer Package implements over 4 years' worth of "tried and tested crowdfunding tools" to send backers directly to a customer's Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The team is so confident in their methods that this package even comes with a money back guarantee. Smart Crowdfunding CEO states, "Since 2012 we've spent 100's of hours developing a crowdfunding marketing system that allows us to guarantee funding for our customers. Our $499 Smart Backer Package is our very first offering of its kind and we plan to roll out more of these type of services throughout the remainder of 2016. It's all about adding value".



The Smart Backer Package is being offered to Indiegogo campaign owners at a price of $499, and carries a guarantee that the customer will receive at least that amount in funding to their campaign, or the company will refund the difference. That makes this package a win-win, risk free option for campaign owners. This package also comes with the added bonus of free Social Media marketing and a Campaign Review, designed to help clients optimize their campaign page in order to improve conversion rates.



The team at Smart Crowdfunding wanted to offer crowdfunders a new risk free option for their marketing plans which is why they chose to implement the Smart Backer Package. This new package is only being offered to customers with campaigns that are currently live or in the late pre-launch stages, and is not available to InDemand campaigns. The Smart Backer Package has a very fast and simple approval process whereby a campaign owner simply submits their Indiegogo campaign for consideration. If a customer is interested in this option, all they need to do is go to the website and fill in the form. This new package promises to be highly beneficial for campaign owners.



Smart Crowdfunding LLC emerged upon the crowdfunding market while crowdfunding was still in its infancy, and was one of the very first companies to offer support services to crowdfunding campaigns. It was founded by CEO Shane Liddell, who has not only become one of the industry's most sought after crowdfunding consultants, but he was also named as the Executive Director for the CfPA (Crowdfunding Professional Association) earlier this year. Smart crowdfunding consists of a talented team of professionals who are all passionate about crowdfunding, as well as being skilled in their individual areas of expertise.



