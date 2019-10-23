Smart Data Solutions Announces 2020 Customer Symposium

St. Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2019 --Smart Data Solutions, a MN based industry-leading collateral-processing and workflow automation technology company, will be hosting their Customer Symposium September 30th to October 2nd, 2020. This event will also commemorate 20 years of business for SDS.



The 3-day event will kick off at Smart Data's headquarters for a tour of the office and mailroom facility concluding with various networking opportunities in the evening. The following day is spent at a prominent St. Paul location for an all-day lineup of presentations and entertainment. As in previous years, the symposium will be hosted by Smart Data's Co-CEOs, Pat Bollom and John Prange, who will be speaking at the event along with other SDS staff and influential figures in the industry.



"We're very excited to be hosting our Customer Symposium alongside our 20 years in business celebration!" said Susan Berndt, Director of Marketing & Customer Success at SDS. "We've already started working on great events and entertainment to commemorate Smart Data Solutions' journey over the past 20 years and we can't wait to share that with our clients."



Smart Data Solutions' Customer Symposium acts as a key way to connect and facilitate conversations between payers and networks. This event fosters many discussions surrounding industry challenges and ways to efficiently address them between stakeholders closest to the issues. This year topics will include integration of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence into workflow processes, new mandates that have come out, and more.



About Smart Data Solutions

As a leader in the healthcare industry for applying AI to complex workflows, Smart Data Solutions has been leveraging automation technology to enable cost savings, efficiency and improved quality to meet the needs of healthcare claims managers, for more nearly twenty years. Today, more than 350 TPAs, PPOs, HMOs, hospitals and insurance companies depend on SDS technology and innovations to save money and streamline their business. From paper processing to claims management and EDI, Smart Data Solutions offers the solutions critically needed by today's health care industry. For more information about Smart Data Solutions please visit their website at www.sdata.us or contact at 651.894.6400.