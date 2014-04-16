Smart Digital Flipbook Creator Now Is Simple to Use for Publishers

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2014 --Now, it’s a lot easier to create interactive digital flipbook with the help of the simple-to-use flipbook creator introduced by China based Flippagemaker Software Company. The software allows users to create Flash and HTML5 e-books in minutes following just a few simple steps. With this new feature-rich software, it is being considered that the digital content creation and distribution initiatives will get a major boost in the recent times.



This page flip software can particularly be appreciated for the customization capabilities that it offers to the users. One can create customized e-book themes in an effortless manner and can create digital e-books with desired background, toolbar button, toolbar color and other settings. One can also choose the page size as per their own needs. Thus, the software allows creation of unique e-books that can be tailor-made to one’s requirements. One can take help of hundreds of pre-designed templates and pre-designed background images to customize their e-books. Moreover, there are hundreds of background scenes as well to make a background more animated.



The company also allows users to publish their flipping pdf e-books instantly using flippagemaker's cloud services. One can easily share their digital content on the web, on social media platforms and can also integrate with Google Analytics. One can also optimize their digital content for search engine rankings and can invite more and more viewers to access their content on the web.



The new software quickly allows a user to configure the look and feel of an e-book to distribute it on the web. The software is available for Windows and one can download it by following the link http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About Flippagemaker Software Co. Ltd.

Flippagemaker Software Co. Ltd. is a China based creator of a wide array of digital publishing tools and software for business and the homework. The company was established in 2008 and since then it has been remarkably recognized for introducing cost-effective, feature-rich and user-friendly flip page maker products and digital publishing tools. Headquartered in China, the company has a branch office in Hong Kong and clients across the world.