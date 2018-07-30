Smart Door Lock Innovator MOLILOCK Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2018 --MOLILOCK is proud to announce its twentieth year as a leading smart door lock manufacturer in China. For the past two decades of innovation and steady growth, MOLILOCK has grown from a small manufacturing company to a widely recognized manufacturer for the smart door lock. Moli Smart Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 1998 as a company producing hardware. Later in 2003, the brand MOLILOCK was born, and its factory was founded in Zhongshan in the same year, marking the company embarked on an innovative path of independent R&D and brand building. In 2005, the MOLILOCK headquarter was established in Panyu District, Guangzhou.



Then in 2007, MOLILOCK was given the name "Guangzhou Famous Trademark" by Guangzhou Industry and Commerce Bureau, which began catching the eyes of other business partners. 2011 marked the critical year of MOLILOCK. This year, it released the first residential fingerprint door lock, which was granted more than 60 independent research and development patents and started mass production in the same year. MOLILOCK's suite of residential and hotel door lock offerings has expanded over the last decade in response to customers' evolving business expectations and industry regulatory demands.



Last year, the company started to cooperate with venture capital and strategic investors, giving vitality to its development. "We started out with a philosophy of listening to the marketplace, delivering a quality product and providing attentive customer service. That's what we have been doing in the past 20 years and is also the reason why we stand out in the industry nowadays. It really gives me great pride in joining our employees, clients and business partners in celebrating MOLILOCK's 20th anniversary. I'm proud to report that our business is solid and we are looking forward to the next 20 years that lie ahead", said He Longbing, the president of MOLILOCK.



Today, the company has successfully become one of the top 10 brands in the smart door lock industry. Currently, Moli is planning to hold some events to celebrate its 20th anniversary and look into the future with strong desires.



About MOLILOCK

MOLILOCK is an outstanding smart door lock manufacturer with 20 years of development. It has a complete organizational structure including technique research, manufacturing, marketing and after-sales service departments. Its well-received smart door lock products include residential & office smart door locks, hotel RF card door locks & accessories, WI-FI (APP) door locks, fingerprint door locks, glass door locks, RFID card and emergency mechanical key. Today, as one of the top 10 brands in China, MOLILOCK has entered the market of over 50 countries and continually introduced the new product every year.