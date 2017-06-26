Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2017 --Summertime means warm weather, long nights, and road trips, but even when the family goes on vacation together it doesn't mean that the family's finances need to do the same. Experienced Maryland bankruptcy attorneys Goren & Tucci, LLC advise their clients that with the right financial planning, summer vacation doesn't have to kill the family budget.



"It's essential that you always stay on top of your finances, because they never should be on vacation even when you are," says Robert K. Goren of the Maryland bankruptcy law firm Goren & Tucci. "That doesn't mean you should be thinking about your budget while you're on the beach, but instead, you should plan in advance so that you can actually enjoy that trip with great peace of mind, knowing your finances are safe and sound."



One way to put that plan into action is by getting legal assistance stopping wage garnishment as well as creditor harassment. This can be accomplished through several means, including by bankruptcy's automatic stay mechanism. As soon as bankruptcy is filed, the automatic stay is applied and wage garnishments cease. This lifts a huge financial strain, and opens up finances, allowing income to be applied as needed elsewhere.



There are also numerous alternatives to bankruptcy which provide immediate financial benefits. Experienced attorneys can provide assistance with strategies including debt consolidation, debt reorganization, debt negotiations and settlements, and loan modification. By reducing payments as well as total sums owed, a family's entire budget can be overhauled.



"Each individual and family's finances are different, which is why we recommend exploring all options before deciding on which course of action is best for you," says Maryland bankruptcy attorney Brian A. Tucci. "For many, filing for bankruptcy simply remains the best and most logical, maximizing the benefits while allowing for a fresh start."



Go ahead and take that summer vacation, just be sure to take the right steps before to make sure that family finances don't go on vacation, too. Visit GorenTucciLaw.com for more information or to schedule a free bankruptcy consultation, or call their office at 301.977.4300 for immediate assistance.



About Goren & Tucci, LLC

Goren & Tucci, LLC, is dedicated to providing real solutions for individuals and businesses who are facing financial difficulties or burdens of any variety. They are a full-service bankruptcy firm. Attorneys Robert K. Goren and Brian A. Tucci, have a combined 40 years of bankruptcy experience. The firm provides debt relief services, and helps individuals and businesses file for bankruptcy. All aspects of debtor representation are provided, including bankruptcy litigation, filing Chapter 7, 11 & 13 bankruptcy, and non-bankruptcy solutions, alternatives and services. Call 301.977.4300, or visit GorenTucciLaw.com for more information.