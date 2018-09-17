New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --According to Market Research, The Global Smart Glass Market is accounted for $3.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.24 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.



Huge adoption in the transportation sector, optimal energy saving through smart glass applications, need for energy conservation & energy-efficient solutions and declining prices of electro chromic materials are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, technical issues related to performance and high costs are some of the factors hampering the market growth.



Smart glasses have gained prominence owing to their ability of thermal & acoustic insulation, energy conservation, along with elegant 3D designer proposition. It plays an important role in saving the excessive consumption of energy needed for cooling, lighting, and heating in green buildings. Green buildings are being promoted by governments of the developed economies. The demand for more sustainable energy, on the grounds of the dwindling energy sources, has increased.



Based on technology, Electrochromic glass segment is estimated to have a substantial growth due to a shorter switching time exhibited by this glass to switch from clear to dark state and growing investments in this technology. By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the increase of electric and driverless cars with advanced integrated technology and rising focus on renewable sources of energy such as solar power are driving the market in this region.



Some of the key players profiled Smart glass market includes:



-SPD Control Systems

-Smartglass International

-Scienstry

-View, Inc.

-Ravenwindow

-Research Frontiers

-Sage Electrochromics

-Polytronix

-Pleotint

-Hitachi Chemical

-Glass Apps

-Gentex

-Asahi Glass Co

-Chromogenics AB

-Kinestral Technologies

-Active Glass Technologies

-Borregard ASA

-American Process Inc.

-Nippon Paper Group Inc.

-Celluforce Inc.



Applications Covered:

- Consumer Electronics

- Transportation

- Architecture

- Power Generation Plants (Solar)

- Power & Energy

- Other Applications

Technologies Covered:

- Passive Glass

- Active Glass

- Other Technologies



Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific



South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Few Points – Table of Content:



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Smart Glass Market, By Application

6 Global Smart Glass Market, By Technology

7 Global Smart Glass Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



