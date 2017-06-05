Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --As the breadth of smart products expands beyond lights, locks, thermostats, and networked cameras, the number of interactions and use cases expands exponentially. While this dramatic expansion of capability opens up new opportunities for differentiation, it also creates challenges for product managers, who must prioritize integrations that create the most value, and marketers, who are grappling with the challenge of marketing long-tail use cases while maintaining a concise, targeted marketing message. This research evaluates the ever-expanding use cases in the smart home and analyzes the priorities for different segments.



To view a detailed description and Table of Contents please visit: https://www.reportsworldwide.com/report/smart-home-quest-for-compelling-use-cases



Key topics covered in this report:



Executive Summary



-Industry Insight

-Key Findings and Market Impact



Smart Home Segments



-Parks Associates Smart Home Segments

-Parks Associates Technology Adoption Segments



Smart Product Adoption



-Smart Devices: Familiarity, Perceived Value and Affordability (Q4/16)

-Smart Home Device Ownership (2014 - 2016)

-Smart Home Devices Owned (Q4/16)

-Average Number of Owned (Q4/16)



Smart Home System Adoption



-Home Control System Ownership (2016)

-Smart Home Devices Owned: Product Integration or Stand-alone (Q4/16)

-Smart Home Devices: Ownership and Integration (Q4/16)



Voice Control of the Smart Home



-Smart Speaker with Personal Assistant: Ownership and Purchase Intention (Q4/16)

-Appeal of Using Voice Commands to Control Other Devices (Q4/16)

-Overall Functional Use of Personal Assistant Devices/Apps (Q1/17)

-Functional Use of Amazon Echo (Q1/17)

-Use of Personal Assistant Device/App to Control Smart Home (Q1/17)



Profiling Smart Home Product and System Owners



-Smart Home Solution Adoption by Technology Adoption Segment (Q4/16)

-Smart Home Solution Adoption by Smart Home Segment (Q4/16)



Smart Home Use Cases



-Segment Explanation for Use Cases

-Appeal of Access Control, Safety, Security, Energy Monitoring and Management Subsystem Features (Q4/16)

-Appeal of Safety Use Cases (Q4/16)

-Safety Use Case by Technology Adoption and Smart Home Segments (Q4/16)

-Appeal of Security Use Cases (Q4/16)

-Security Use Case by Technology Adoption and Smart Home Segments (Q4/16)

-Appeal of Access Control Use Cases (Q4/16)

-Access Control Use Case by Technology Adoption and Smart Home Segments (Q4/16)

-Appeal of Energy Monitoring Use Cases (Q4/16)

-Energy Monitoring Use Case by Technology Adoption and Smart Home Segments (Q4/16)

-Appeal of Energy Management Use Cases (Q4/16)

-Energy Management Use Case by Technology Adoption and Smart Home Segments (Q4/16)

-Number of High Appealing Smart Home Features (Q4/16)

-Number of High Appealing Smart Home Features by Technology Adoption Segment (Q4/16)

-Demographic Profile (Q4/16)

-Number of Highly Appealing Use Cases by Category (Q4/16)

-TURF Analysis

-Optimal Combination of Three Use Cases to Maximize Reach (Q4/16)

-Optimal Combination of Security Use Cases to Maximize Reach (Q4/16)

-Optimal Combination of Safety Use Cases to Maximize Reach (Q4/16)

-Optimal Combination of Access Control Use Cases (Q4/16)

-Optimal Combination of Energy Monitoring Use Cases (Q4/16)

-Optimal Combination of Energy Management Use Cases (Q4/16)



Bundling Use Cases into Smart Home Subsystems



-Appeal of Smart Home Management Subsystems (Q4/16)

-% Finding Bundles within a Category Highly Appealing (Q4/16)

-Top Ranked Use Case Bundles by Category (Q4/16)

-Top Ranked Subsystems by Technology and Smart Home Segment (Q4/16)

-Top Ranked Subsystems by Income, Region, Home Type (Q4/16)



Appendix



To Enquire about this Report please visit @ https://www.reportsworldwide.com/enquiry?report_id=36488



About ReportsWorldwide.com

ReportsWorldwide.com is a leading provider of global market intelligence reports and services. With research reports from top publishers, consulting and advisory firms, ReportsWorldwide.com offers instant online access to a growing database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, geographies and trends.