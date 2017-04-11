Smart Home Technology from Rently Keyless Debuts on Amazon Alexa Skills Marketplace

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2017 --Upping the ante on serviceability by giving rental property managers an enterprise smart home solution, Rently Keyless announces a windfall by debuting on the Amazon Alexa Skills marketplace. Renters with Rently Keyless and Amazon Echo devices can now control smart thermostats, lighting and more by simply using their voice. How's that for amenities?



Already cornering the market on self-showing and enterprise smart home technology, Rently Keyless streamlines access for guests, maintenance, contractors, and real estate agents. Andre Jordan Sanchez, Division Manager at Rently Keyless, said of the new feature, "Smart home technology is the wave of the future for many reasons; most of which centers around convenience. The Rently Keyless system is an end to end solution for managers looking to provide smart home technology to renters."



For more information visit www.RentlyKeyless.com.



About Rently Keyless

Rently Keyless allows single-family, multi-family, and vacation rental companies to control a home remotely without the need for WiFi via the Rently Keyless Tri-Band Hub.



