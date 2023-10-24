Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, seeks to have the latest technology for their clients to live better lives. This includes new smart mobility scooters that provide great range while being lightweight for use all over Racine, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Green Bay, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. You don't have to sit on the sidelines of life, instead go out and experience the things that you always wanted to and bring your portable smart mobility scooter long as well.



There are a lot of scooters on the market, but there are several things that set the WHILL power chairs apart from others. First is the distance that these smart mobility scooters can cover on a single charge. Both have ranges that extend beyond 10 miles, with speeds exceeding 3.5 miles per hour. Both models are also certified for air travel, which means users can take them on the road. And yet with all of this range and power, the Model F smart mobility scooter weighs less than 60 pounds.



The Model C2 offers the ability to drive the smart mobility scooter via the app, and users can check on key device information through the app as well, such as battery life. Both models can also tackle inclines of up to 10 degrees so users can go where they want, when they want. These smart mobility scooters pack a lot into small packages, so it is vital that potential owners see these in person to really understand what they can do.



Because of the compact designs of these smart mobility scooters, users can easily get into elevators and other smaller spaces that older, bulkier scooters can't get into. This means that users have more options to go when and where they like with these smart mobility scooters. No longer do users have to decline invitations to go places because they will now have a lightweight option for a scooter.



The smart mobility scooters pack a lot of the latest technology to make them the new indispensable scooter for around Racine, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee, Appleton, Green Bay, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. Learn more about them by contacting Access Elevator and spending some time trying them out at one of their showrooms.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Mauston, Peoria, Oshkosh, LaCrosse, Chicago, Milwaukee, and the surrounding areas.