Smart Plumbing Technologies That Are Trending Across America Right Now

Humble, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2023 --The plumbing industry is always evolving, but in 2023, there are new advancements in smart plumbing that are changing everything for home and business owners throughout the United States.



What's particularly alarming is that there are countless properties in America that were built in the 80s and 90s, and these properties just so happen to be at vulnerable ages in which plumbing investments are extremely necessary. But the good news is that the renovations and home improvement investments available today are very advanced and will maintain optimal plumbing system functionality for decades to come!



The plumbing specialists at DG Plumbing are some of the most cutting-edge industry pros in the country, and here's their list of smart plumbing technologies that are currently trending throughout America:



High-Quality Leak Prevention Systems



Water leaks are some of the sneakiest plumbing issues that property owners face, largely because they often go by unnoticed until serious damages are recognizable. Leakage also can happen in very obscure parts of a home or business, but the good news is that property owners can now better prevent leaks by installing new pipes to prevent leaks.



These systems warn people about potential leaks throughout a plumbing system, and they'll let people know when it's time to reach out to professional plumbers.



LED Light Installations in Toilet Seats



Everyone knows how inconvenient it can be to turn on bathroom lights in the middle of the night when sleepy eyes aren't easily adjustable, and another trend throughout the plumbing industry is to install toilets with LED lights to make nighttime bathroom usage more convenient.



These LED lights have sensors on them, so they'll only turn on when a person is approaching the toilet. These lights also come in many different colors and styles, so they're helping homeowners to spice up their bathroom aesthetics while not blasting their tired eyes with regular household light fixtures!



Outdoor Spigots With Cold & Hot Water



Many homes with outdoor spigots can only get cold water out of these fixtures, but this is beginning to change across the entire country. One very popular smart plumbing trend is to install outdoor spigots capable of combining both cold and hot water.



People simply need warm water for gardening and other outdoor activities, and these spigots offer easy temperature controls (as well as anti-freeze technology).



Bluetooth Speaker Installations in Showers



A lot of people love listening to music while they shower, but most people bring a portable speaker into their bathrooms or use their phones to hear their favorite tunes.



This is why many households throughout America are investing in Bluetooth speakers that are directly installed within showers. This makes it easier than ever before to keep up with radio broadcasts and much more, and these speakers are often removable so it's also easy to use them when bathing in a bathroom's tub.



Tankless Water Heaters



Climate change and environmental issues are making property owners much more conscious of their water usage and overall energy consumption, and these eco-friendly concerns are leading to a massive surge towards tankless water heaters.



Tankless water heaters have been around for several years, but in 2023, they're becoming one of the top smart plumbing trends in America. People with older water heaters simply aren't replacing old tanks with new ones, because going tankless is the latest trend that's helping property owners save water usage and utility costs!



2023 Will Continue To Be A Huge Year For Smart Plumbing Technology!



There's a lot for home and business owners to be happy about when it comes to the latest smart plumbing technology, and plenty of property owners will be investing in the above trends throughout 2023.



There's a lot to know about these tech-savvy advancements, so always contact the DG Plumbing experts via the below contact information when further questions need to be answered!



About DG Plumbing

DG Plumbing is a Texas-based plumbing provider that has been a leader in the smart plumbing technology movement over the past handful of years, and their Master Plumbers have supported home and business owners for many years.



The DG Plumbing specialists are available for comment regarding the latest smart plumbing trends in America, and they can be reached via this contact page or by calling 832-274-3257.