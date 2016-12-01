Smart Qube Launches Kickstarter Campaign for QUBE Smart Trash Can for Improved Recycling

Madrid, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2016 --Technology startup firm Smart Qube has launched a new Kickstarter campaign in support of their QUBE smart recycling trash cans. As the trash can of the future, QUBE provides smart-enabled access to information about recycling, trash habits, and more. This type of dynamic can revolutionize the way people handle their garbage – and vastly improve the overall state of recycling.



In the world of the Internet of Things (IoT), technology has continued to enable a vast array of physical products and items to be integrated into daily life. From refrigerators to door entry systems, countless household items are now available and manageable at the push of a button.



QUBE extends the IoT to the world of recycling – an area that has not seen many innovations over the years but calls for progress as the world faces the growing obstacle of dealing with unmanageable amounts of waste. With refuse collection and accumulation a global problem, the need for improved recycling has grown increasingly more critical. Accordingly, all people must do their part to enhance the state of recycling and make the world a more sustainable place to live.



QUBE is a smart recycling trash that gives users real-time access and data about the actual impact their recycling has on the world. With an elegant design perfect for any décor, QUBE offers an efficient solution with distinct bins to simplify the process of sorting waste. Integrated with the QUBE app, this information can help owners understand their own trends and habits with their refuse. Even better, it can help to improve recycling habits to reduce each user's eco-footprint and better control waste management.



In addition to real-time data about recycling, QUBE also offers other useful information reported through the app. This includes how many liners are remaining, the length of time since the garbage was last changed, and more. A CleanBin Air Freshener naturally absorbs smells and deodorizes the bin and surrounding area.



The Kickstarter campaign provides a range of incentives for supporting the project. Early adopters can enjoy first access to the line of QUBE recycling trash cans with up to a 40% discount. Additionally, several pledge packages also offer up to 1 year of included can liners alongside the discounted bins.



Bins are available both in 2 compartment and 3 compartment units. Because early bird access is limited, supporters are urged to visit QUBE's Kickstarter Page as soon as possible to take advantage of these impressive discounts.



About Smart QUBE

Guided by the motto Ecology by Technology, startup firm Smart QUBE seeks to align the Internet-of-Things with the increasing importance of environmental sustainability. Their line of QUBE smart recycling trash cans is set to revolutionize the way people conceive of their refuse – and greatly improve the overall understanding of regular, ongoing recycling.