Smart Section Blinds Is a Futuristic Glass That Will Illuminate and Bring the Home Alive

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2016 --Smart Glass Country, a Canadian-based design and technology firm, has introduced a revolutionary new product called Smart Section Blinds, and has launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign with the goal of making the product affordable and accessible for all homeowners.



Smart Section Blinds are the next step in the Smart Home revolution. The innovative new product allows users to set the mood with blinds that can change from open to closed with the click of a button. Users can also instantly transform their blinds into a HD screen and transmit images and videos to instantly set the mood for entertaining.



"We wanted to make this product affordable so everyone can enjoy the benefits of natural light" says spokesperson Dmitri Maxim, "Smart Section Blinds can change the feel of an environment with the click of a button- instantly transforming your space for work or play.



Smart Section Blinds use Smart Film technology to create unique, customizable blinds. Unlike Smart Blinds that cover your entire window all at once, Smart Section Blinds divide your glass surface into stripes that can be controlled independently. You can create horizontal stripes, vertical strips, or any variation to provide the perfect setting for any occasion.



Smart Film instantly transforms transparent glass into a frosted blind with a simple on – off switch. This electronic blind works on any glass, window, or partition to provide privacy and security. Smart Film gives you a richer and more vibrant view of your environment, eliminating the need for traditional window coverings that collect dust and germs and clutter up your space. The technology also minimizes heat transfer, which helps reduce heating and cooling costs by up to 30%.



The company is currently raising $250,000 to the bring the project to life. Smart Glass Country's Electronic Smart Section Blinds are now live and available on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/electronic-smart-section-blinds#/



About Smart Glass Country

Smart Glass Country has its headquarters in Vancouver, Canada. They produce and focus on electronically switchable glass products with the intention of constant advance research and development. Their main products Smart Film with self-adhesive layer designed to retro-fit your existing glass and Laminated Smart Glass for better safety, durability and severe weather conditions. Smart Glass Country continuously works to improve privacy glass to meet all safety and regulatory compliances, while maintaining the highest quality of aesthetic and functional design.



For more information on Smart Glass Country visit: http://www.smartglasscountry.com