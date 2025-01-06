Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2025 --While storage is always something that can always be used in homes in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Miami Beach, FL, and the surrounding areas, it is particularly acute in the bathroom. Working with Trimline Design Center to help provide clients with more options for bathroom storage will result in a bathroom that can handle things much better and more efficiently. Over the years they have worked with hundreds of clients to help them find the hidden storage options for one of the smallest rooms in any home. Being creative with design ideas can ensure that clients have the space desired for all of the items they want in the bathroom. Contact them to learn more about creative storage solutions with bathroom cabinets.



Unless a client is enlarging their bathroom, they will need to use the existing space they do have wisely in order to get everything they want for storage. And even if they are expanding the bathroom size, they still need to be smart about storage options. Trimline Design Center can help to redesign a bathroom using different cabinet layouts that provide clients with all of the storage they desire without negatively impacting the floor space in the bathroom.



Sometimes it helps to look at unconventional locations in the bathroom in order to find more storage space. For example, if a client has higher ceilings in an older home, plus a soaker tub, could they add small cabinets above the tub for additional storage for things that they don't need as frequently? Other options may include narrow but tall cabinets to fit in storage where it is presently unused space.



If a bathroom has a double sink, can they add a cabinet between the mirrors over the sinks? Or perhaps they can surround a mirror with smaller cabinets to add more small storage. Sometimes they don't need deep drawers, and shallow drawers will provide them with the right space needed to keep everything organized. Working with the design team will show clients a number of different cabinet options that can fit into a bathroom where they never imagined they might be able to have storage.



Taking the time to think about what is really needed in a bathroom can help to make smart storage solutions for this important room that gets used multiple times a day in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Miami Beach, FL, and the surrounding areas. The team at Trimline Design Center has hundreds of different cabinet styles that they can show clients that provide unique storage options for any space. Contact them today to get started on adding strategic and smart storage options to a bathroom.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and has been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.