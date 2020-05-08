Smart Systems Technologies Empowers Staff Increases Revenue in the Home Security System Industry

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2020 --CEPro's Top 100 custom installation companies for May 2020 summarizes 2019 year-end company reporting. It tracks custom electronic companies nationwide by revenue generated, employment, residential and commercial installations. It also tracks general sales of home automation, audiovisual and security equipment.



Significant numbers were posted in the home security category as expected by national behemoth Vivint generating over $1B+ and Guardian Protective Services that operates in 11 states coming in at $300M however the exciting story is Smart Systems Technologies (SST).



Smart Systems Technologies is an independently owned company in Irvine, CA that continues to advance each year. The CEPro report showed that SST ranked #4 nationwide with 12,000 residential installations, only Vivint, Guardian Protective Services, and ABT Electronics generated a bit more. SST also performed 6th in commercial installations with 400. Note that SST only services Southern CA and AZ, generating $37M+. If taken into account, all CEPro reviewed companies, which include national retail franchises the most astonishing number is that SST ranks #3 for staffing in the home security division with 275 full-time employees and #5 overall. The company has built a solid foundation and is positioned for growth.



Smart Systems Technologies by the numbers *CE Pro



- 12,000 residential home security/automation installations 4th in USA



- 400 commercial installations: high rise office space, retail, restaurants, bars 6th in the USA



- 275 full-time employee's 3rd in home security Category



- $37,420,06.00 9th nationwide



Company President, Craig Curran credits this to his company's investment in people and their ability to follow through. He said, "We empower and encourage our employees to own their job, solve customer issues, and give us ideas on how we can do better." SST recognizes that it may not be known as a sales organization and word-of-mouth between contractors, businesses and homeowners generate a majority of their installations. Home security has been a fair share of their market. SST has partnered with ELAN and Alarm.com for monthly home security monitoring and custom home automation features.



Big companies like Vivint, ADT, and Simplisafe are pushing to dominate the home security market flush with public money, company acquisitions and big ad campaigns. It's refreshing to see an independent company like SST push back by steadily building from within to stake its claim as a premium provider of home security. When we asked about concerns with the current state of the market and economy, President Craig Curran referenced his company's original mission statement.



"We are only concerned with two things, the satisfaction of our employees and the satisfaction of our clients."



Smart Systems Technologies is a home security, home automation, and home theater installation company based In Irvine, Ca. They service all of Southern California and have offices in Tempe and Tucson, servicing the state of Arizona. They are considered a Low Voltage Integrator. SST is an independent company founded in May 1999 owned by brothers Craig Curran and Sean Curran.



CEPro is the leading trade magazine for custom electronics, home technology pros, installers, and integrators. They track production, employment, the number of installs each company does per year as well as recurring revenue for major players in the home tech market. Read the full report at CE Pro Top 100.



For more information, visit https://sstsun.com/.



Contact:

Smart Systems Technologies

Jimmy Salloum

800-679-4778

jsalloum@sstsun.com