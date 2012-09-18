Smart Traffic Make the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 for a Second Consecutive Year

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2012 --Smart Traffic, the Bristol based SEO Company again gain recognition for their achievements with a second inclusion in the nationally recognised Sunday Times Tech Track 100 League Table



Philip Cheek, CEO at Smart Traffic, says about the company’s inclusion, ‘To say we are pleased about our second successive listing in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 is something of an understatement. As we are constantly reminded by the media these are tough economic times for the world economy and consumers and companies alike are more careful with how and what they spend their money on. In my view, our inclusion in the prestigious Sunday Times Tech Track 100 League Table is testament to our hard working team and the strategies employed that keep our clients above their competitors.’



The Sunday Times Tech Track 100 is a league table that comprises of the top 100 private tech companies and is published in The Sunday Times each September.



Philip Cheek goes onto say, ‘Our inclusion in this years Sunday Times Tech Track 100 League Table and our ongoing success is a direct result of our business ethos of Results, Return and Reliability. We know if we don’t perform our clients will go elsewhere, it really is as simple as that.’



With widespread expansion into the Australian market already underway and plans to expand their operations further afield over the coming year, Smart Traffic are well placed to build on their achievement and maintain their position in next year’s Tech Track 100 League Table.



Philip Cheek concludes by saying, ‘In order to build upon this success we realise we need to maintain our level of performance and act on the feedback we receive from clients and although this years inclusion is a confidence booster for our company as a whole we realise there is always scope for improvement.’



Smart Traffic, (est. 2006) supply a wide range of Search related services to clients in the UK and across the world.



If you would like to talk to us about our inclusion on this league table, or make a general enquiry about how Smart Traffic can help your business achieve success via top Google rankings, please contact: + 44 (0) 1179 346691 or email our Marketing Manager at marketing@smart-traffic.co.uk If you want to see more about the Tech Track League table, please click here.