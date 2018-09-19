SmartBIM Partnership with Maxxon for BIM & Digital Product Management Now in Effect

Norcross, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2018 --SmartBIM Technologies proudly announces that Maxxon Corporation has integrated the SmartBIM platform to provide digital product management and distribution services to the AEC community. Following the initial partnership announcement on July 12, 2018, the two companies have been working together to bring this software to Maxxon customers, giving building product manufacturers the ability to host, edit, manage and publish digital product content on their own websites. The SmartBIM Platform also features real-time syndication with the SmartBIM Library (http://library.smartbim.com), improving project management, quality assurance, and user experience.



"Approximately 85% of specifying architects want to leverage BIM and product content directly from a manufacturer and forego the time-consuming, resource-heavy task of generating leads traditionally. As an industry leader, Maxxon knew an independent approach incorporating continuous integration and modern BIM software would deliver the best results to their bottom line," said Damon Newquist, Vice President of Global Sales at SmartBIM Technologies. "We're happy that Maxxon chose SmartBIM as a partner and are now able to reach their customers directly from their own website."



Since Gyp-Crete was first developed in 1972, Maxxon Corporation has provided superior underlayment products for solving virtually any floor problem. Maxxon not only started the industry but continues to lead it with high-quality products, training, research, and expert installation by a network of authorized dealers throughout North America.



"We all know that BIM offers real-world supply chain benefits, from information collection to project completion. It highlights technical issues early on, helps manage them throughout the process, and delivers an unbeatable user experience. That's why we're so excited to bring the SmartBIM Platform to our customers," said Tara Crooker, Marketing Services for Maxxon Corporation. "At the end of the day, the beneficiaries are the drivers of our industry: Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers who trust us to deliver the correct documents, models, warranties, and data. And with SmartBIM we're positive that we're supplying not only excellent products but a service that exceeds the expectations of the industry."



"We’re proud to recognized in partnership by an AEC community leader like Maxxon, and are excited about the future potential as our companies collaborate and continue to grow," said Bill Curran, CEO/President of SmartBIM.



About SmartBIM Technologies

SmartBIM Technologies, the company behind the SmartBIM Platform, seeks to "Put the power of BIM back in the hands of the manufacturer" by empowering building product manufacturers to edit, manage, publish and monetize their BIM and digital product content, connecting them directly with their commercial target market: architects, engineers, contractors, specifiers, building owners and facility managers (the AEC community) at the place they trust the most — the Manufacturer's own website.



For more information, visit http://www.smartbimtechnologies.com.



About Maxxon

Maxxon Corporation is the leading provider of floor underlayments and floor sound deadening systems. Maxxon products are used in new construction and renovation projects of commercial, retail and industrial facilities as well as single-family and multifamily housing. They are available through authorized dealers located throughout North America. For more information, visit: http://www.maxxon.com or contact Tara Crooker directly (763-478-9600 / tara@maxxon.com).



Contact:

Damon Newquist

SmartBIM Technologies

Damon.Newquist@SmartBIM.com



5000 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Suite 160 Norcross, GA 30071