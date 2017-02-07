SmartCaptain App Set to Help 'Lottery Pool Operators' Manage Membership

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2017 --Office pools have seen a surge in popularity across the States, with people rallying in an attempt to increase their chances of winning the lottery, Mega Millions, or Powerball jackpots.



Back in November 2016, a group of 20 colleagues from Tennessee woke to the news that they'd won a Powerball jackpot of almost $420.9 million, and this is just one of a number of similar success stories popping up across the States.



In light of this, a team of app developers from Silicon Valley are planning to launch a mobile app aimed at lottery pool captains, providing the capacity and functionality to manage lottery pools from their smartphones.



The SmartCaptain app will give lottery pool captains the ability to manage hundreds of members, quickly and efficiently. In addition, the app prevents problematic issues that can arise during such arrangements, and that have previously caused a number of well-publicized lawsuits and major fallout.



About The SmartCaptain App

The app takes the hassle out of membership for pool captains, tracking payments, and allowing buy-ins and pay-outs to be managed more efficiently. In addition, ticket images, notifications, and prize calculations can be shared quickly and easily with members.



Using statistics and artificial intelligence, the SmartCaptain app provides potentially valuable insight into number trends, identifying those numbers regularly featuring on winning tickets, and identifying the 'lucky member' of the pool, frequently suggesting successful number picks.



Through pool investment analysis, and data analytics, the app is expected to be a popular and insightful addition to the toolbox of any lottery pools membership.



For more information, visit the web site at www.smartcaptainapp.com



No stranger to this sector, SmartCaptain's app developers have already enjoyed success with their Lotto Monkey app (www.lottomonkeyapp.com), that targeted individual lottery players, to help them scan tickets, among other handy features. Currently, the app ranks top in Lottery category on the Apple App Store.