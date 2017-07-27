Smarter Ideas, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Pet Care Supplies

Bloomington, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Mary Linda Cox is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SmarterIdeasForPets.com. The website offers a wide variety of pet care supplies including cooling and designer beds for cats and dogs, pet houses and playpens, remote and agility training supplies, travel products, house-breaking essentials, and wellness supplies. Cox was inspired by her own struggles to find everything that she needed for her beloved pets in one convenient and attractive location. Through her online store, Cox wanted to help customers give their pets all of the comfort with none of the hassle.



There are many excellent pet care supplies featured within the merchandise of SmarterIdeasForPets.com. The website carries items including wellness supplies such as dog behavioral aids and dog cooling jackets; cat furniture including kitty sills and hanging cat condos; pet travel products including double decker pet strollers and pet carriers; and more. In the future, Cox plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Cox regarding each and every transaction made on SmarterIdeasForPets.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. Cox emphasizes that her goal is to save customers hassle from initial product selection to checkout with a variety of pet care supplies that all go into one cart.



To complement the main website, Cox is also launching a blog located at http://www.PetMartBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as keeping boredom away with interactive cat toys, enjoying peace of mind with the convenience of a wireless dog fence, and letting a cat recharge in complete comfort with cat sleeping pads. Cox hopes to give valuable tips and information on keeping a pet happy and comfortable everyday with quality supplies.



About SmarterIdeasForPets.com

SmarterIdeasForPets.com – a division of Smarter Ideas, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Mary Linda Cox.



Mary Linda Cox

http://www.SmarterIdeasForPets.com