SmartKarrot Inc. Announces Extended Angel Round Fundraising Completion to the Tune of $1M+

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2021 --Investors have once again identified the potential in SmartKarrot Inc., resulting in the successful completion of another angel round of fundraising. The software company received an additional $1M+ for their subscription-driven go-to resource for digital-led enterprises and B2B businesses. Focused on customer retention and expansion, SmartKarrot provides organizations with the ability to combine customer intelligence, smart workflows, and automated actions. Customer success teams need to tread the fine line between onboarding, adoption, engagement, and reducing churn. SmartKarrot enables achieving these outcomes using augmented intelligence (AI), hyper-personalization, and extensive automation.



"Retaining and growing customer portfolios comprises many moving parts, data silos, and activities. SmartKarrot has been designed to balance the intelligence and automation needs to solve this very relevant and complex problem," said Prithwi Dasgupta, CEO, and Co-founder of SmartKarrot, Inc.



The funds raised from existing investors, promoters, and multiple individuals with the high-net-worth will be used to enhance the platform and further market acquisition activities.



For more information, visit https://www.smartkarrot.com.



About SmartKarrot Inc.

SmartKarrot Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. It also has an international presence that includes Toronto, Bangalore, and Singapore.



