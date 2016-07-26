SmartMinds Release Details of IMPACT: AWAKEN Conference

Seminyak, Bali -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2016 --On the verge of its launch, WebSmart Group has offered details of their highly expected two-day event at W Hotel Bali in Seminyak. This weekend's exclusive Impact: Awaken conference will hold six different workshops designed to facilitate culture transformation in business organisations.



The first day of Impact: Awaken, July 29th, will present a set of three different workshops that enable participants to develop their self-awareness from 9am to 6pm. The workshops are as it follows:



— Evolution of Mindset: Expanding From your Current State of Mind

— Values, Beliefs, and Behaviours: In-Depth Understanding of your Relationships

— Manage Your Energy: How to Improve your Energy Levels



On July 30th, the second and final day of the Impact: Awaken event continues to stimulate consciousness awakening, with workshops that connect personal transformation tools with productivity improvement in the workplace:



— Mindset 2.0: The Tree Metaphor: Awakening Your Consciousness

— High-performance Culture: Cultivating Your Employees' Happiness

— Intangibles: A Look Inside The Invisible Costs Of Your Business



During both days of the conference, there will be pre-selected high-vibrational foods served throughout each workshop, along with cold-press juices, to further enhance participants' senses.



Impact: Awaken launch is being offered at a special rate, with limited tickets being sold half-priced for 1,000 USD, which can be paid in three instalments. Bookings can be done online via TIcketbase.com.



About WebSmart Group

Websmart.io helps businesses find innovative ways to grow through a deep insight on culture, leadership, and marketing. With their knowledge-base brand SmartMinds, Websmart expands one's consciousness to focus on further developing a high-performance culture within organisations through its most valuable assets: The People