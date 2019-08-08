SmartOrg Releases Enhanced Web-Based Platform for Innovation Portfolio Management

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2019 --SmartOrg®, Inc. (www.smartorg.com), announces the version 8.0 release of its Portfolio Navigator® web-based portfolio evaluation platform. Portfolio Navigator gives companies the capability to evaluate, compare and prioritize innovation and new product development projects to create value and drive growth.



The uncertainty inherent in innovation and R&D clouds risk assessment and decision-making. SmartOrg has invented methods that leverage this uncertainty to help its customers identify hidden opportunities within their projects. At the same time, these methods identify the projects that can't significantly impact the business so that customers can redirect resources from those projects to the ones that matter.



One major industrial customer reported that SmartOrg's methods and the Portfolio Navigator platform enabled them to triple the value of their innovation portfolio.



The 8.0 release of Portfolio Navigator further builds the web-based platform's ability to administer and conduct the evaluation of uncertain opportunities, aggregate and compare them, and optimize the resulting innovation/R&D portfolio. It adds key improvements and new features:



- Chart Interpretation –interpretation guidelines for the standard charts we recommend in the portfolio management process.



- Universal Table 2.0 – change tracking and comments for the Microsoft© Office Excel import and export function.



- Additional Charting and Filtering Capabilities – new ways to slice, dice, drill down and visualize data to create more insights



In addition, Portfolio Navigator 8.0 can be configured to operate in the Microsoft Azure environment. This permits single sign-on (SSO) for users in the Azure environment.



Along with the Portfolio Navigator web platform, SmartOrg provides services and training in strategic portfolio management and the decision quality that underlies it. These include workshops on how to assess individual projects for potential upside and on how to optimize innovation portfolios to achieve the maximum power to drive breakthrough growth.



More information about Portfolio Navigator can be found at the Portfolio Navigator product page . The testimonial from the major industrial customer can be found at SmartOrg at Front End of Innovation 2019 (second video).



About SmartOrg, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and privately held, SmartOrg's strategic portfolio evaluation platform and associated services align innovation and finance to overcome conflict and drive breakthrough growth. SmartOrg's software is used by companies in a wide range of industries, including oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, engineered materials, consumer products, and agricultural science.



(Microsoft Office, Excel and Azure are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.)