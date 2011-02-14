Smartphone App Draws Investors' Focus To Precious Metals As Signs Of Hyperinflation Weakens US Currency

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2011 -- WOOTEN TECHNOLOGY -- For years, the world's leading investors have been attracted to physical commodities such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium as a way to hedge and protect the value of their investments. That is because unlike stocks, bonds, and future-based commodities that can provide high but often unpredictable returns, gold and silver tends to hold its value, offering returns that are mostly in-line with the current price of the raw material. However, when people choose to invest on their own, many are unaware of the benefits of physical commodities, or make the decision to buy expensive ETFs that are stockpiled with bulkier materials and storage fees. Designed for new investors and those already familiar with gold and silver, Wooten Technology announces the release of the Investing in Gold and Silver App for the iPhone and iPod Touch, which is the first-ever app to provide individual investors with important information and tools about investing in gold and silver.



Wall Street Journal reported that by the end of 2010, more than $77 billion in assets were invested in gold and silver, as opposed to the $24 billion invested in future commodities and currency, according to IndexUniverse.com. After being majorly hit by the stock market in 2008 and now with higher inflation, investors are looking for a greater degree of comfort. The change may also be the result of lowering US currency values due to hyperinflation, which is triggered -- among several reasons -- by overprinting of currency. After central banks pumped up to $50 trillion of non-backed dollars into the economy to rebound from the economic collapse in 2008, they failed to recover it quickly enough to avoid inflation. Thus, bringing down the value of investments backed by this currency.



Why leading investors like Mike Maloney, Robert Kiyosaki, James Turk, and Bill Murphy invest in gold and silver:



Put simply, gold and silver offers the most predictable returns right now. As its value rises, the value of your investment will be at least what you paid for it. But investing in gold and silver is not as simple as buying a gold or silver stock or ETF. You should know how much to invest, which stocks are performing well, and how to avoid ETFs that have been loaded with expensive materials (a current trend for fund operators) that will bring down the value of your investment.



How the Investing in Gold and Silver App will help you make better decisions when investing in gold and silver: Key state-of-the-art features include:



-- Real-time delivery and daily updates on current events: You will have access to daily real-time updates on government news and debt alerts around the world, and how they influence your investments.



-- Expert advice from the market's leading authorities: See how the world's leading investors weigh in on the economy and use their advice to make smarter investing decisions.



-- Information delivered in a variety of convenient formats: While most apps offer information in text form only, the Investing in Gold and Silver App provides text, audio, podcasts, videos, and photographs so that you can receive information in a way that is convenient for you.



-- Full-length movies and podcasts for you to enjoy while on the go: Access information anytime, with the ability to watch full length movies and documentaries on your iPhone and iPod Touch. Also, listen to podcasts about your investments from leading experts and analysts.



The Investing in Gold and Silver App costs $2.99 and is available for download on February 16, 2011 through iTunes. For more information, visit http://www.goldsilverapp.com.



Based in Los Angeles, CA, Wooten Technology is an online technology and mobile applications developer specializing in software from Apple, Droid, and BlackBerry, as well as internet marketing software and products. Wooten Technology is also the creator of the Music Producer Assistant App, which was launched through iTunes in October 2010.

