Smartphones Giants Trend Analysis Reports: (NASDAQ: AAPL), (NASDAQ: BBRY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2013 --Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) traded in the range of $463.40 and $470.16 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $469.07 and is at $464.26, down 0.5 percent from its previous close of $466.59, with 6.944 shares volume. Its MACD chart shows bearish trend. The stock may go as high as $470.25 level in the coming trading sessions. Apple’s first support level is at $437.83. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go down to $418.54.



Apple is based out of California and it deals in mobile handsets, computers and tablets.



BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) stock is at $14.30, down 5.11 percent from its previous close of $15.07. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 61.91 million shares, which is close to its average daily trading volume of 62.982 million shares. The stock has made down movement with high volume and thus shows neutral trend. It is likely to maintain its stance in the short run and medium run. The stock is likely to go down to $14.17 level in the coming trading sessions. BlackBerry has its first resistance level at $14.99.



Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $16.31 level.



