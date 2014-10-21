SmartRecruiters and LinkedIn Expand Integration

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the company that empowers the new way of hiring, today announced an expansion of its integration with LinkedIn, which operates the world’s largest professional network on the Internet with more than 313 million members in over 200 countries and territories. SmartRecruiters, as a Certified Talent Solutions Partner, provides organizations with more seamless management of their LinkedIn-related sourcing and recruiting activities.



“Companies are demanding comprehensive solutions to improve recruiting performance,” said Jerome Ternynck, CEO of SmartRecruiters. “Traditional ATS tools are siloed, ineffective and prevent recruiters from collaborating to engage the best candidates. Our integration with LinkedIn redefines ATS integration and brings our customers the solutions they need to find the right people to propel their business forward.”



This expanded integration creates multiple benefits for recruiters, hiring teams, and candidates. It includes:



- LinkedIn Cross System Awareness: Joint SmartRecruiters and LinkedIn Recruiter customers can now both easily view LinkedIn member profile data and recruiter activity directly within the SmartRecruiters platform and also know when a candidate already exists within SmartRecruiters while sourcing within LinkedIn. This not only allows a recruiter to quickly find candidates in LinkedIn but also easily bring them into SmartRecruiters for evaluation by the entire hiring team.



- Quick Post for LinkedIn: Any SmartRecruiters customer can easily purchase and post an open position to LinkedIn. Pro customers can utilize their pre-purchased LinkedIn job slots directly from within the SmartRecruiters Store, reaching LinkedIn’s 313 million members as potential candidates.



- LinkedIn Apply: Any LinkedIn member can quickly apply for an open position simply by connecting their LinkedIn profile to the position within the SmartRecruiters hiring platform. By using LinkedIn Apply combined with SmartRecruiters’ innovative design, customers recognize an industry-leading 44 percent click-to-apply ratio.



“LinkedIn continues to integrate with leading recruitment platforms that complement LinkedIn Talent Solutions,” said Scott Roberts, Head of Enterprise Business Development at LinkedIn. “We recognize SmartRecruiters as a leader and we welcome the opportunity to serve joint customers in their efforts to acquire top talent and to help candidates find great opportunities.”



To learn more, visit http://www.smartrecruiters.com/linkedin and register for the live webinar “LinkedIn for SmartRecruiters” on October 28 at 10am PT.



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters empowers a new way of hiring with a one-stop shop cloud platform that makes it possible for smart businesses to find and hire great people. The centralized workspace spans the entire recruiting process, including deep integration of a marketplace where a company’s best recruitment partners are never more than a few clicks away. Unlike traditional outdated systems, SmartRecruiters delivers a collaborative experience for hiring teams where they can successfully discover, engage and close top talent. More than 70,000 companies including 1-800-FLOWERS, Associated Materials, Goodwill, NAPA Auto Parts, NewsCred and The Onion rely on SmartRecruiters to hire enough of the right people fast enough to support their business goals. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit http://www.smartrecruiters.com.