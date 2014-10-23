SmartRecruiters Enhances the Global Candidate Experience in 21 Languages

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2014 --The SmartRecruiters platform now supports over 21 languages, empowering hiring teams to manage global recruiting efforts by targeting candidates in their native language. International customers such as BlaBlaCar, General Mills Europe, Erento, and Brainly using SmartRecruiters are also able to post to any job board in the world through the SmartRecruiters Store -- where hiring teams can find all the recruiting services and tools they need within its easy-to-access marketplace.



“The SmartRecruiters platform has made it easy for us to hire top talent as we expand across Europe,” said Fred Mazzella, CEO of BlaBlaCar. “With a complete set of recruiting tools found in The SmartRecruiters Marketplace, we’ll be able to quickly scale our future international hiring initiatives across every geographical location we’re targeting. Our worldwide recruiting and hiring efforts are completely packaged into one fast and easy platform.”



SmartRecruiters’ customers can now offer their candidates career page s, job advertisements and one-click apply job applications in these 21 languages: Afrikaans, Arabic, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, and Swedish.



“More than ever, recruitment is a global game,“ said recruitment expert Bill Boorman. “SmartRecruiters is making a big move to empower enterprises all over the world, as well as increasing the fluidity of their talent pipeline across national borders.”



In early October, the company expanded its resource and development operations by tripling its office space in Krakow, Poland.



“Today’s top businesses are not constrained by geographic limitations. They can hire everywhere,” said Jerome Ternynck, CEO of SmartRecruiters. ”We want to enable every business to tackle hiring from a global perspective, offering software that speaks the language of prospective talent.”



Jerome Ternynck will keynote at the HR Tech Europe conference in Amsterdam at 4:45pm on October 23 in Amsterdam and discuss how the recruiting market is shifting toward candidate-driven experiences.



The SmartRecruiters cloud-based platform allows companies to quickly source, engage and hire great people. It streamlines recruiting and hiring processes, giving hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post jobs, manage candidates and make the right hire. SmartRecruiters also positively transforms the candidate experience by improving the way hiring managers interact with candidates through features such as one-click job applications and its new mobile hiring app.



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters empowers a new way of hiring with a one-stop shop cloud platform that makes it possible for smart businesses to find and hire great people. The centralized workspace spans the entire recruiting process, including deep integration of a marketplace where a company's best recruitment partners are never more than a few clicks away. Unlike traditional outdated systems, SmartRecruiters delivers a collaborative experience for hiring teams where they can successfully discover, engage and close top talent. More than 70,000 companies including 1-800-FLOWERS, Associated Materials, Goodwill, NAPA Auto Parts, NewsCred and The Onion rely on SmartRecruiters to hire enough of the right people fast enough to support their business goals. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA.



