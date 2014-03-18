SmartRecruiters Introduces Android App to Help Companies Hire Top Talent

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the only end-to-end hiring platform that managers and candidates love, today announced the release of its first ever hiring app for Android. In order to attract the best talent, companies need to engage with candidates in real time. The introduction of the SmartRecruiters Hiring App for Android gives those executives making hiring decisions the ability to take the recruiting process on the go, to better engage top talent in real time and make faster, better hires.



In today’s fast paced business environment, managers and executives need to have all their resources at their fingertips anytime, anywhere. Companies who have not adopted an efficient mobile strategy are behind in the digital race and are losing out to competitors who have embraced mobility, therefore gaining access to more candidates.



While 33 percent of Fortune 500 companies have adapted their career sites for mobile devices, hiring managers still require a platform that will allow them to review resumes, collaborate with their team, and engage with candidates in order to be successful. With this need in mind, SmartRecruiters offers mobile recruiting solutions and has developed the Hiring App to give customers the ability to hire top talent in a more efficient way.



“I love the SmartRecruiters hiring platform,” says Ted Taylor, Staffing and Recruiting Manager at OneSource Staffing Solution. “We do everything from our mobile devices these days, and being able to recruit top talent from anywhere is a must. Every executive needs to be able to mobile hire”.



Android Hiring App



The Hiring App offers a personalized feed called the HireLoop, which keeps managers and recruiters informed and connected with both hiring teams and candidates on the go and in real time. The Hiring App allows hiring managers and recruiters to:



-Gain insights into their hiring activity in real time

-Access and share full candidate profiles and resumes as they come in

-Rate and review candidates on the go

-Collaborate with hiring team members during the entire review process

-Review feedback and ratings on each candidate as they happen

-Engage directly with candidates via multiple channels such as SMS, phone or social channels and schedule interviews

-Reject candidates that don’t fit



“We are thrilled to extend our mobile recruiting capabilities to the Android community. We all know the importance of being mobile in today’s working world and this app helps our customers quickly grab the attention of top talent” said Maksim Ovsyannikov, SVP Product at SmartRecruiters. “Following the successful release of our iPhone Hiring App, we are delighted to respond to our growing customer community who asked for this Android Hiring App ”



SmartRecruiters Hiring App is available to download for free at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.smartrecruiters.backoffice. First time SmartRecruiters users can create an account at http://www.smartrecruiters.com.



Learn more about the SmartRecruiters Hiring App for Android and iPhone.



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the only end to end hiring platform that managers and candidates love. The SmartRecruiters platform gives hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post jobs, manage candidates and make the right hire.



Our freemium cloud recruiting platform removes the complexity from the hiring process and gives business the best opportunity to find and hire top talent.



Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA. Its 60,000+ organizations have already created 350,000+ jobs.



Hiring Made Easy.