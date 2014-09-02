SmartRecruiters Partners with Equality Magazines, Enables Businesses to Build a More Diverse Workforce

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the company that empowers the new way of hiring, today announced a new partnership with Equality Magazines that gives hiring managers access to four new job boards through the SmartRecruiters platform, including Hispanic-Today, Women in Business & Industry, The Black Perspective and Veterans Enterprise. The addition of these job boards gives all SmartRecruiters customers the ability to reach a wider spectrum of demographics that contribute to stronger and more innovative workforces, while maintaining DOL and OFCCP compliance and meeting Good Faith Efforts for minority community outreach.



“The goal of our job boards is to advance diversity throughout America’s workforce, connecting candidates from all backgrounds and experiences with companies seeking to hire from within a specific minority talent pool or a job seeker’s own community,” said Mark Cohen, VP of Business Development for Equality Magazines. “Partnering with SmartRecruiters is a great step forward in that direction, enabling us to reach the 70,000 and counting businesses nationwide that use SmartRecruiters to find and hire great people.”



Since its founding in 1997, Equality Magazines has bridged the gap between a diverse, broad range of job seekers and companies looking to grow their workforces through targeted minority recruitment. A subsidiary of JMR Publishing Enterprises, Equality Magazines also provides news and career resources focused directly towards a targeted community demographic, with its own unique talent pool.



“Sourcing from a wide and diverse set of candidates is crucial to hiring the best people possible,” said Bill Fanning, Vice President, Business Development for SmartRecruiters. “Our partnership with Equality Magazines gives SmartRecruiters’ customers access to new pools of candidates with multitudes of professional and cultural backgrounds, which is vital to creating more qualified, productive and creative workforces.”



The SmartRecruiters cloud-based hiring platform allows companies to quickly source, engage and hire great people. It streamlines recruiting and hiring processes, giving hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post jobs, manage candidates and make the right hire. SmartRecruiters also positively transforms the candidate experience by improving the way hiring managers interact with candidates through features such as one-click job applications and its new mobile app.



About Equality Magazines

EqualityMagazines.com and its family of diversity recruitment vehicles have been at the forefront of minority recruitment, compliance and targeted community outreach. Since 1997 they have been advocates of promoting diversity and inclusion in America's workforce, bringing the vast and talented pools of African American, Hispanic, veteran, woman in tech and business and other specifically targeted talent pools to the companies that want to employ them.



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters empowers a new way of hiring with a one-stop shop cloud platform that makes it possible for smart businesses to find and hire great people. The centralized workspace spans the entire recruiting process, including deep integration of a marketplace where a company's best recruitment partners are never more than a few clicks away. SmartRecruiters delivers a collaborative experience for hiring teams where they can successfully discover, engage and close top talent. Unlike traditional outdated systems, SmartRecruiters' candidate-first approach ensures the right people stay connected with companies and choose to not opt out. More than 70,000 companies including 800-FLOWERS, Associated Materials, Goodwill, NAPA Auto Parts, NewsCred and The Onion rely on SmartRecruiters to hire enough of the right people fast enough to support their business goals. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA.



