SmartRecruiters Powers Recruiting and Hiring for Energy One

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the only end-to-end hiring platform that managers and candidates love, today announced that it powers recruiting and hiring efforts for Energy One. With SmartRecruiters, Energy One significantly expanded its workforce in 2013, which contributed to the company’s record-setting 62 percent year-over-year business growth. Continuing its momentum in 2014, the company is increasing its salesforce to drive business expansion.



Energy One works with SmartRecruiters to recruit and hire employees for its headquarters in Austin and across its satellite offices throughout Texas, Utah and Ohio. The company is regularly looking for candidates to join its field marketing team to canvas cities and conduct door-to-door sales of its energy-efficient windows and doors. To meet its business goals, the company needed a more streamlined recruiting and hiring approach to generate better sales candidates, closely manage the recruiting process and hire people that fit both job specifications and the company’s friendly, motivated culture.



“Finding ways to easily connect with top candidates is a must in today’s competitive workforce environment,” said Jerome Ternynck, CEO of SmartRecruiters. “For businesses to accelerate the hiring process and propel their business forward, attracting and hiring the right talent is imperative. We’re providing innovative companies like Energy One with an integrated platform for recruiting to make the hiring process more engaging and successful.”



The SmartRecruiters platform allows companies to quickly source, engage and hire great people. It streamlines recruiting and hiring processes, giving hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post jobs, manage candidates and make the right hire. SmartRecruiters also positively transforms the candidate experience by improving the way hiring managers interact with candidates with features like one-click job applications and a mobile-ready design.



“The SmartRecruiters platform has totally streamlined our hiring process, enabling us to find specialized candidates more efficiently in key markets,” said Lisa McIntosh, Vice President of HR at EnergyOne. “The consistency with which SmartRecruiters helps us identify and hire amazing candidates lets us position EnergyOne for rapid expansion in 2014.”



About Energy One

Energy One is one of the fastest growing home improvement companies in the nation. The company markets and installs high performance energy-efficient windows and patio doors. Energy One prides itself on high principles and its commitment to serving homeowners’ needs with the philosophy, "Energy Efficiency Through Quality and Education." To learn more, visit: http://www.energyonewindows.com



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the hiring platform to source, engage and hire top talent. The SmartRecruiters platform gives hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post a job, manage candidates and make the right hire. The SmartRecruiters hiring platform offers recruiting management software deeply integrated with the best recruiting service providers to make hiring social, collaborative, enjoyable and easy. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA. Its 70,000+ organizations have already created 450,000+ jobs. To learn more, visit: http://www.smartrecruiters.com