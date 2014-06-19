SmartRecruiters Powers Recruiting and Hiring for the Melt, Spreads Grilled Cheese Happiness Throughout California

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the only end-to-end hiring platform that managers and candidates love, today announced that it powers recruiting and hiring for The Melt. The “fast casual” restaurant chain needed to support expansion of its chef-inspired grilled cheese eateries throughout California. The Melt uses SmartRecruiters to source candidates, personalize engagement with job applicants and drive smarter, faster hiring decisions to meet its staffing needs in a highly competitive employment market.



“We’re finding more of the right candidates faster, which is essential given how quickly we’re growing,” said Amy Brewster, Head of Recruiting at The Melt. “Our hiring teams are constantly analyzing our talent pipeline to keep track of every candidate and collaborating on the go through the SmartRecruiters mobile hiring app. The platform gives us the confidence that we will be able to build the highest quality team at every Melt location.”



The SmartRecruiters platform enables The Melt to provide a positive and engaging candidate experience, enabling the chain to hire 35 people in less than six weeks. Following its 2009 grand opening, the grilled cheese eatery quickly developed a following and spread across California, from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Today, The Melt serves its “grilled cheese happiness” in 16 restaurants and four food trucks throughout the state, with continued expansion in the works.



“Fast-growing businesses like The Melt need a modern approach to meet their staffing needs. Outdated methods and tools simply cannot keep up in a connected world,” said Jerome Ternynck, CEO of SmartRecruiters. “The SmartRecruiters integrated platform improves the hiring process from start to finish and provides the most effective way to connect with candidates—a must in today’s competitive recruitment environment.”



The SmartRecruiters platform allows companies to quickly source, engage and hire great people. It streamlines recruiting and hiring processes, giving hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post jobs, manage candidates and make the right hire. SmartRecruiters also positively transforms the candidate experience by improving the way hiring managers interact with candidates through features such as one-click job applications and a mobile-ready design.



About The Melt

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, THE MELT is simply "Grilled Cheese Happiness™". Currently operating 16 locations throughout California, this fast casual eatery combines chef-inspired, all-natural, wholesome food with innovative online ordering technology in aeco-n friendly environment. The growth of THE MELT is fueled by a solid management team led by Flip Video founder Jonathan Kaplan and a top-tier board of directors including Ron Johnson, former head of retail operations at Apple; Mike Moritz, Bruce Dunlevie and Michael Marks, three prominent silicon valley venture capitalists; and Michael Mina, a James Beard award winning chef and restaurateur. For more information visit http://www.themelt.com.



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the hiring platform to source, engage and hire top talent. The SmartRecruiters platform gives hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post a job, manage candidates and make the right hire. The SmartRecruiters hiring platform offers recruiting management software deeply integrated with the best recruiting service providers to make hiring social, collaborative, enjoyable and easy. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA. Its 70,000+ organizations have already created 450,000+ jobs. To learn more, visit: www.smartrecruiters.com



