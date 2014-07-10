SmartRecruiters Puts BlaBlaCar in the Driver's Seat

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the only end-to-end hiring platform that managers and candidates love, today announced that it will drive recruiting and hiring for BlaBlaCar, the world’s largest long-distance ride-sharing network. Paris-based BlaBlaCar recently raised a $100M Series C funding round led by Index Ventures and will use SmartRecruiters’ cloud hiring platform to increase its global workforce. The key reason BlaBlaCar chose SmartRecruiters is the platform’s ability to let hiring managers source candidates across many countries who speak multiple languages.



“We need a team of hyper-motivated, talented employees to fuel our rapid growth phase,” said Fred Mazzella, CEO of BlaBlaCar. “SmartRecruiters provides the ideal solution to help us build that team and is aligned with us on the concept of being people-powered – just as BlaBlaCar offers a people-powered transportation network, SmartRecruiters provides a people-powered platform that lets us tap into our employees’ connections to quickly find, engage and hire great candidates across the globe. SmartRecruiters gives us what we need to support our international culture, vision and goals.”



BlaBlaCar connects drivers who have empty seats with passengers looking for a ride to offset distance travel costs. The company has eight million members and operates in 12 European countries.



BlaBlaCar will use the SmartRecruiters platform to centralize its entire hiring process, from attracting to engaging to closing candidates. SmartRecruiters’ built-in social integration will let BlaBlaCar’s hiring managers draw upon one another’s social networks to source applicants in the countries the company is targeting for expansion – including additional European nations as well as Brazil, Turkey and India.



The platform will also power BlaBlaCar’s careers section on its corporate Facebook page, letting the company turn its one million fans into a talent pool at click’s reach. Whether through the SmartRecruiters web-based or mobile app, hiring managers will be able to engage with applicants in languages such as English, French, Spanish, Polish, German, Swedish and Mandarin. In addition, SmartRecruiters’ analytics lets BlaBlaCar continuously track its candidate pipeline and measure the success of its hiring strategy.



“BlaBlaCar is redefining an important segment of the transportation industry and needs a modern approach to talent acquisition that will propel its business forward,” said Jerome Ternynck, CEO of SmartRecruiters. “The SmartRecruiters platform enables BlaBlaCar to hire the all-stars it needs to support the company’s critical growth phase and ongoing success.”



The SmartRecruiters platform allows companies to quickly source, engage and hire great people. It streamlines recruiting and hiring processes, giving hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post job ads, manage candidates and make the right hire. SmartRecruiters also positively transforms the candidate experience by improving the way hiring managers interact with candidates through features such as one-click job applications and a mobile-ready design.



About BlaBlaCar

BlaBlaCar is a long-distance ride-sharing community that connects people looking to travel long distances with drivers making the same journey, so they can travel together and share the costs. Each passenger makes a contribution for their seat, and drivers cover their motoring costs but do not make a profit. Every month, more than 1 million BlaBlaCar members share journeys of around 200 miles. The web and mobile platform are engineered to create a secure, trust-based community with full member profiles and even a preference for members to specify how chatty they are, from “Bla” and “BlaBla” to “BlaBlaBla”, hence the name BlaBlaCar. For more information visit http://blablacar.com.



About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the hiring platform to source, engage and hire top talent. The SmartRecruiters platform gives hiring managers and recruiters everything they need to post a job, manage candidates and make the right hire. The SmartRecruiters hiring platform offers recruiting management software deeply integrated with the best recruiting service providers to make hiring social, collaborative, enjoyable and easy. Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA. Its 70,000+ organizations have already created 450,000+ jobs. To learn more, visit: www.smartrecruiters.com



