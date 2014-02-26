SmartRecruiters Welcomes Brett Queener as President and COO

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2014 --SmartRecruiters, the leading cloud hiring platform to source, engage and hire top talent, today announced former Executive Vice President of salesforce.com, Brett Queener will join its team as President and COO. Queener will be applying his vast experience in Cloud solutions to help SmartRecruiters improve today’s labor market and make hiring as simple and effective as possible.



Queener joined salesforce.com in 2003 when it had less than 150 employees and $25M in revenue. He played a variety of executive leadership roles in sales, R&D, and operations – contributing significantly to the company’s historic and meteoric growth. As SVP of Operations, he defined and drove the company's successful sales and competitive strategy against the large existing incumbents. As EVP of products, he outlined and implemented salesforce.com's product strategy to evolve from a single product to several multi-billion-business lines. Over the last three years, Brett Queener served as GM of both the Data.com and Marketing Cloud business units.



“After an amazing decade plus at salesforce.com, I am excited to help lead a new mission that is as disruptive and impactful as my last,” said Brett Queener. “SmartRecruiters solves a huge problem for all companies in an incredibly innovative & effective way. I consistently hear from CEO’s and executives that hiring is their number one priority. Yet, despite the $400 billion spent a year on recruiting services & technology, they are still unable to find and hire the best candidates for the job. Until now.”



The SmartRecruiters hiring platform offers recruiting management software deeply integrated with the best recruiting service providers to post jobs, make hiring social, collaborative, enjoyable and easy. Recruiting top talent takes an average of 100 days and at least $3500 to make a hire with a 30 percent chance of turnover in less than 12 months. Close to 56 percent of offers made last year were declined by candidates. SmartRecruiters dramatically eliminates this problem.



“We are thrilled to have Brett join the SmartRecruiters team,” said SmartRecruiters CEO, Jerome Ternynck. “Brett’s past success coupled with our team’s intense drive to change the way hiring is done today is a guaranteed success.”



“Our faith in SmartRecruiters’ mission and potential to disrupt the recruiting and hiring industry goes far beyond our monetary investment,” said, Rajeev Batra of Mayfield Fund. “Today’s addition of Brett Queener to the SmartRecruiters team is a coup for the company and we look forward to participating in its future success.”



The 60,000+ companies that use SmartRecruiters are able to reduce their time to hire by 75 percent and their cost of hire by 70 percent while increasing their applicant volume by 250 percent. SmartRecruiters users now have the power to selectively hire the best candidates in the industry.



Founded in 2010, SmartRecruiters is backed by Mayfield and Rembrandt Ventures and is based in San Francisco, CA. Its 60,000+ organizations have already created 350,000+ jobs.



