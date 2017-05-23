Smartwatch for Hikers and Outdoor Sports Enthusiasts Launched on Kickstarter

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --Available on Kickstarter, a company that specializes in the field of technology wearables has launched the world's first smartwatch designed specifically for hikers. Technology company UWear has developed an affordable watch that incorporates multiple functions, apps, and special features aimed at keeping outdoor adventurers safe.



On pairing UWear with a smartphone, the user is alerted to incoming messages and calls and an integrated navigation system records and stores the wearer's exact starting point or location for both safety and social purposes.



UWear is for all outdoor enthusiasts. Ten different sport modes are included. For example, when playing golf, UWear counts swings and strokes; when cycling, UWear measures speed and distance; and when working out or running, it counts steps and calorie burn. Additional features make UWear especially suitable for hikers. It supports three major navigation systems, GPS, GLONASS and BDS, to provide superior navigation solutions, and enables the user to share routes and their location with friends and on social media.



Other features that make UWear ideal for hikers include:



- Return Cruise - set a starting point, and UWear remembers it and directs the user back to the point from which their journey started.



- Maze Escape - UWear remembers the user's starting point even if they forget to set it - prevents them from getting lost and retracing their steps unnecessarily.



- 45 days battery life.



- Water resistant to 10 meters.



- Always-on display, but does not drain battery.



- Compass, barometer and altimeter.



- Thermometer and hygrometer (for measuring humidity).



- Ability to set up a custom SOS to notify friends if the wearer is in danger.



- Can be paired with the weather app on a smartphone to keep abreast of the latest weather.



-Real-time body condition monitor that tracks heart rate.



"There are numerous sports watches on the market, but it's difficult to find one that is tailored specifically for hikers," said Jingyi Li, Designer and Co-founder of UWear. "Safety is of paramount importance to us, and UWear makes all outdoor activities, not just hiking, even safer and more fun."



With its powerful built-in GPS, UWear automatically detects and notes the user's starting point and tracks their distance, speed and walking pace. If they become lost or separated from friends, it will remember their route and safely guide them back to their starting point.



They can instantly share their location and favorite trails on their social media accounts. UWear's free app also enables the wearer to find people with the same interests and invite them to join them on their next adventure.



UWear incorporates a built-in heart rate sensor which uses technology called photoplethysmography. Just as with the Apple Watch, photoplethysmography detects the wearer's pulse rate without the need for an uncomfortable chest strap.



For more information, or to purchase UWear, visit the Kickstarter page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/64521404/uwear-powerful-and-affordable-smart-watch-for-hike?ref=3xdx6x