Smith and Associates Real Estate Announces a New Luxury Townhouse Development on Clearwater Beach

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2016 --Local Real Estate company, Smith & Associates, has announced the opening of Brightwater Blue Residences, Clearwater Beach's newest Luxury Townhome Development. Clearwater Beach's sugar sand beaches and long shoreline has given it a reputation around the world as a Gulf Coast destination for winter living and vacation getaways. Since 2009, the area has experienced a development boom with more hotels and residences built to accommodate the growing population of residents and visitors that want to be in Clearwater Beach, the nation's best place to watch a sunset according to USA Today.



Designed with Dutch West-Indies architecture in mind, Brightwater Blue is not only aesthetically pleasing but filled with luxury appointments and high end details. Each unit comes standard with a two car garage, boat slip (for a limited time), 10 foot ceilings, Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Cabinetry, Silestone Quartz Countertops, Crown Molding, and Large Waterside Balconies with a 16 Foot Sliding Door allowing magnificent views of Clearwater Beach.



Regency Development, LLC designed Brightwater Blue to withstand the test of time while complementing the surrounding waterfront community. All Brightwater Blue residences, including the floors and roofing systems, are solid concrete. The structure is additionally supported by steel framework and completed with state of the art mechanics giving this luxury townhouse building the ability to withstand Florida's tropical weather.



Bill Mazas and Sam Karamountzos, the developers of Brightwater Blue Residences, worked together from inception- through design, vision, and investment to make this project a reality. "By having complete control of every step of the process, we spared no expense to ensure that only the best quality design and materials were used throughout," said Bill Mazas.



Brightwater Blue Residences are a boater's paradise, and residents will enjoy easy Gulf access, wet docks, and other upscale amenities. Clearwater Beach, voted #1 beach in the United States, is only a short walk or bike ride away, making the community a perfect choice for full-time, part-time or vacation enjoyment.



"The Brightwater Blue lifestyle allows the opportunity to live in the latest of designs, with waterfront access, and just a walk away from the world renowned Clearwater beaches. This is an offering not to be duplicated as sites of this magnitude no longer exist. With ownership come very attractive shared amenities as well as interior details that are considered the best of luxury living. Best of all, buyers can move in during 2016's summer season." – Robert Glaser, President & CEO Smith & Associates Real Estate



Smith & Associates Real Estate is proud to announce that construction has been completed on 15 residences, which are available for immediate occupancy, and we will begin taking deposits on the remaining residences starting in early June. Our on-site sales office and model center is located at 170 Brightwater Dr. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater Florida 33767. Three units were available for brokers and agent walk-throughs occurring last week. For information or to schedule tours please contact; Sophia Vasilaros 727.430.0141, svasilaros@smithandassociates.com



About Brightwater Blue Residences

Designed with Dutch West-Indies architecture in mind, Brightwater Blue is not only aesthetically pleasing but filled with luxury appointments and high end details. The Architect planned the development to complement the surrounding waterfront community. Brightwater Blue is located at 170 Brightwater Drive, in Clearwater, Florida. For more information please visit: http://www.smithandassociates.com/real-estate/developments/Brightwater-Blue/219



The property is not speculative. It is fully constructed. The interior finishes are not completed but the structure is built.There are 30 total homes in the development with 15 being marketed now. Units with contracts will be completed as a priority. Intro pricing starts at $899k for 2551 square feet townhome 3bed 2 ½ bath, $920k for 3bed 2 ½ bath 2586sqft, $1,000,050 for 3/3 2794 sqft (first three homes sold include a boat slip as an incentive offer).



Community Amenities include:



Heated Swimming Pool.

Hot Tub Jacuzzi Spa.

Private boat slips and docks available for all units with smaller yacht slips available.

Sun deck and grilling area for outdoor dining and entertaining.

Part-time maintenance staff.

Convenient to Tampa International and St. Petersburg-Clearwater airports.

Close proximity access to open water Gulf of Mexico through deep water canal.

Ample street-side parking for guests.

Unit Amenities include

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Appliances.

Custom Cabinetry Throughout.

SileStone Quartz Counter Tops.

Balconies Spanning 16 Feet Wide And 8 Feet Deep For Spacious Outdoor Living.

10-Foot Ceilings In All Units.

Two Car Private Garage.

Furniture & Accessory packages are available through the developer



About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Smith & Associates Real Estate remains a top real estate brokerage firm in Tampa Bay, with its roots firmly planted in the local community. With four strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates is the #1 luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences and completes a transaction every other day, with an average price of $1,663,551M* (*as of December 31, 2015.) Chosen to be on the 2015 Real 500 for both Sales Volume and Number of Transactions, Smith & Associates Real Estate is nationally recognized as a leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit http://www.smithandassociates.com.



About Regency Development

Regency Development, LLC was founded in 2014 by Bill Mazas, John Pantazes and Clem Papas. The 3 partners decided to form a joint venture, bringing all of their expertise and knowledge together. Bill Mazas has had over 25 years of experience as a successful entrepreneur venturing in many different businesses from Hospitality to Commercial and Residential Development. John Pantazes has over 20 years as an Architect working for some of the most prestigious Architectural Firms in Tampa, FL. and Charlotte, NC. Clem Papas has 25 years of experience in all phases of construction from Commercial "Ground up" to Residential Custom Homes and remodeling.



Press Contacts:

Sophia Vasilaros

Smith & Associates

727.430.0141

svasilaros@smithandassociates.com



Sally Dee

Playbook Public Relations

sdee@playbookpublicrelations.com

813.789.7122