Smith & Associates Real Estate Host Developer Services Trendsetters Event

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2018 --Smith & Associates Real Estate, the largest and most successful locally owned real estate brokerage in Tampa Bay, is leading the charge in sharing developer services best practices among the nation's leading residential real estate brokerage firms. The company recently hosted The Trendsetters Group's inaugural Developer Services Meeting in St. Petersburg, FL this past July 18-19.



With an eye on finding innovative products, services, and systems to improve broker profitability and the real estate process, the meeting's discussion centered around how to work more closely with new home builders and developers and build relationships through innovative marketing.



Smith & Associates is the chosen exclusive listing agency for some of the most exciting new construction projects coming to Tampa Bay including The Virage, The Sanctuary, Marina Pointe, Riverwalk Tower and Eleve 61. The organization has a reputation beyond the Bay for helping developers find homebuyers and enhance communities through new developments.



Host Bob Glaser, President and CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate, took part in brainstorming and idea sharing on some of the hot topics in Developer Services. "New home construction is a highly-sought-after market for real estate resale experts, and improved relationships with developers and builders can only provide more value to consumers," said Glaser. "The ability to share ideas with some of the sharpest minds in this segment of our business was invaluable - I was thrilled to share how Smith & Associates has been successful in the past and to hear new ideas we can bring to Tampa Bay."



The Trendsetters Group, hosted by REAL Trends, is an invite-only real estate mastermind group comprised of some of the industry's top real estate brokers and owners from across the United States.



About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with an average price of $1,771,179 as of December 31, 2017. Chosen to be on the 2017 Real Trends 500 for both Sales Volume and Number of Transactions, Smith & Associates Real Estate is nationally recognized as a leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, visit www.smithandassociates.com.



About Real Trends

Real Trends is a privately-held, Colorado-based publishing, consulting and communications company specializing in the residential brokerage and housing industries. Recognized as the leading source of trends in the industry, REAL Trends, The Trusted Source, also publishes the REAL Trends The Thousand, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal and the REAL Trends 500, which ranks the top brokerage firms in the United States. Visit REAL Trends at www.realtrends.com.



