Smith & Associates Real Estate Named One of Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2018 --Smith & Associates Real Estate named one of Tampa Bay's Top Workplaces 2018 by the Tampa Bay Times.



Smith & Associates Real Estate's employees nominated us and were surveyed about several topics, including practices and policies that make these companies the top places to work. "We are thrilled to have made the list for the second year in a row and strive to create an environment where everyone on our team can thrive", said Bob Glaser, CEO & President of Smith & Associates Real Estate.



In the Tampa Bay region, nearly 190 leading employers were nominated by their employees. To be considered for participation, companies or government entities had to employ at least 50 workers in Florida and be at least a year old.



The Top Workplaces 2018 in Tampa Bay program was created by the Tampa Bay Times and Energage.



The companies were ranked based on leadership, compensation and training, workplace flexibility, and diversity. The rankings were published today on TampaBay.com and were featured in the April 8 edition of the Tampa Bay Times and on April 9 in tbt*.



"This is the ninth year we've been able to simultaneously shine the spotlight on some terrific workplaces and draw lessons on what it takes to be successful," said Times Business Editor Jeff Harrington. "We're especially heartened to see such a healthy mix of newcomers and repeat standouts, underscoring the diversity and vibrancy of the local economy."



For a complete list of the 2018 Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay, go to http://www.tampabay.com/topworkplaces.



About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service, and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of five strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates Real Estate is the #1 luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences and completes a transaction every other day, with an average price of $1,640,696 * (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2018). Chosen to be on the 2016 Real Trends 500 for both Sales Volume and Number of Transactions, Smith & Associates Real Estate is nationally recognized as a leader in the Real Estate industry.



For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit http://www.smithandassociates.com.



About The Tampa Bay Times

The Tampa Bay Times is widely considered one of the Top Ten newspapers in America and has won 12 Pulitzer Prizes. It is Florida's largest newspaper, with an average circulation of 390,912 on Sundays and 239,913 daily (Q1 2017 AAM Report). The Times also publishes tampabay.com - Tampa Bay's largest local news Web site with about 3.1 million unique visitors each month (comScore January 2018) and tbo.com. Additionally, the company publishes the free daily tbt*, an edition of the Tampa Bay Times, FL Trend and Bay magazine. The Times also offers special events, specialty publications, and targeted advertising programs.



About Energage

Energage is one of the largest workplace survey providers in the United States. Each year it surveys thousands of companies and partners with leading media organizations to produce definitive Top Workplaces lists. Using proprietary, cutting-edge online applications, Energage is bringing employee engagement to the web.